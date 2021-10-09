Chris Hemsworth has teased the scope of Netflix action movie sequel Extraction 2, describing the stunts and sequences as "bigger and badder" than its already pretty big and pretty bad predecessor. Sharing a clip from behind the scenes of the first movie, Hemsworth commended the hard work and dedication of the movie's stunt team following their wins at the recent Taurus World Stunt Awards, while teasing the further adventures of mercenary Tyler Rake.

"Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success in continues to be. Shooting for the sequel beings soon and believe it not it'll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos! @samhargrave @russo_brothers @agbofilms @netflix Best Fight @bobbydazzler84 @dargan_fire @travisegomez @battlecat_stunts_inc Hardest hit @bobbydazzler84 @dargan_fire Best Stunt Coordination outthayr @danielstevens1."

The first Extraction impressed with its inventive, often brutal action sequences, for which the team behind the movie has now been awarded Best Fight, Hardest Hit, and Best Stunt Coordination awards at the Taurus World Stunt Awards event. Thanks to the intense set pieces, and the star power of lead actor Chris Hemsworth, Extraction quickly emerged as a huge hit for Netflix, becoming the streaming service's most watched original film with a reported 99 million households in its first four weeks.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, Extraction follows Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

While very little is yet known about the direction of the sequel, Chris Hemsworth has since teased more than one further adventure for Tyler Rake saying, "We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I'm forever in your debt. It was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had on set and we're gonna try make another couple more for you."

Joe Russo meanwhile has hinted that Extraction 2 could be both prequel and sequel saying, "I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So, it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

Filming on Extraction 2 is expected to begin soon, with production recently having been moved from a planned shoot in Australia to Europe, more specifically Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, due to a myriad of factors associated with both the ongoing global situation and returning star Chris Hemsworth's schedule. This comes to us from the official Instagram account of Chris Hemsworth.