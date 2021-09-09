Chris Hemsworth has the body of a god. Literally. He's played one on screen in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films. But to keep that godly physique takes a great deal of work. Not all roles require the same type of work for Hemsworth, but the Australian actor has shown that he is willing to do whatever he needs to for a role, as he prepares to shoot the sequel to Extraction.

Recent roles as Hulk Hogan in a biopic on the wrestling legend and a return to his most famous role as the God of Thunder in ﻿Thor: Love and Thunder﻿, which features Thor once again in prime condition after hilariously spending much of ﻿Avengers: Endgame ﻿in a fat suit, have caused Hemsworth to put on more muscle mass than ever before. But in order to prepare for his new film, Extraction 2, Hemsworth had to switch the type of workout he does. Instead of heavy lifting, the actor is focusing on cardio and bodyweight exercises in an effort to lean down and hone his functional fitness.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a recent workout, showing off his progress in his fitness routine as he transitions away from his Thor body weight. All while showing off his shredded abs at the same time. It is clearly an advanced routine.

In the post, Chris Hemsworth states, "Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little workout a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!" (This author's lungs are screaming for mercy just watching the workout!) The workout list is impressive.

3 minute boxing round (cardio)

50 squats (lower body)

40 sit thrus (mobility)

20 reps for each (core)exercise

25 push ups (upper body)

Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total

The workout was specially designed for Hemsworth's needs by a team at the actor's fitness app Centr. The team at Centr design all of Hemsworth's specific workouts for all of his movie prep as well as his daily workouts. While Hemsworth is used to exhaustingly intensive movie prep after a whole decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the expanding Extraction universe might be his most physically demanding. The first film included an action sequence captured in a single continuous shot that lasts 12 minutes, known as the "Oner."

"He says it's one of the hardest things he's ever done for a movie," director Sam Hargrave told ﻿Men's Health Magazine. "And as fit as he is, fitness is all very relative. If somebody runs a marathon, they may have a hard time lifting. If somebody's an Olympic sprinter, they may not be able to do grappling. Chris is always in shape, it's just the variety and amount of things he had to do-you're running up and down stairs, you're grappling, you're crawling on the ground, you're throwing punches, kicks-they're all very different ways of using your body. Overall, it was just very strenuous, but he trained hard for it." Chris Hemsworth can next be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder which is set for a May 2022 release.