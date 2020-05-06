The massive success of Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, with Sam Hargrave as director and the Russo Brothers producing under Netflix, has prompted fans to immediately start clamoring for a sequel. Recently, it was announced that Netflix had already greenlit a sequel with the same creative team. Joe Russo spoke about what kind of a world Extraction 2 would explore, based on the response Netflix received with the first movie.

"Yeah, they said they were very happy with the film and excited about it. And they knew there was potential there for another story. And everyone was blown away by Sam's execution on the film, so I think the numbers just reaffirmed what we all felt about the movie. And now we're just going to go explore what potential story there could be moving forward with this character. With Anthony and I, everything we do is story based, we got to find the right story to tell to know that, 'Yeah, we're going to go make the film.'"

Extraction tells the story of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary with a troubled past who experiences a life-affirming moment when his latest mission forces him to go out on a limb protecting Ovi, the son of a drug dealer in the heart of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Although the movie was set in Dhaka, it was actually filmed in India, which has its own thriving film industry and giant audience. And Joe Russo believes the future of the Extraction franchise lies in exploring more of such international markets.

"Well I think what was compelling about our approach to this one - and has been informed by our time spent working on Marvel films and traveling the world - is hopefully gaining a deeper understanding of international markets and telling stories that explore them in the films [and] that are less 'U.S.A.' in the story. I think that that was very successful in this film and something that we would continue to do on a future movie in this franchise. Certainly, I'm going through that in my mind right now, what makes sense."

"There's critical aspects of [Extraction] that you would want to carry over as part of the main tenets of a franchise. And location is a big part of that. What I like is that there's a fresh approach just in terms of the canvases are pretty wide open on it."

So fans can expect the next movie to also take place outside of the US, in places that Hollywood movies rarely explore. Although the filmmaker/writer still won't commit to confirming or denying whether the new film will be a sequel or a prequel.

"We're not going to confirm or deny one way or the other, it's early days. But we need to go on a deep dive and find out where the best next story lives."

