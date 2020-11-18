Extraction star Chris Hemsworth has teased several more movies to come in the hit action franchise. The Thor actor made the announcement during his E! People's Choice Awards acceptance speech, at which Hemsworth won the 'Action Movie Star of 2020' award, beating out Margot Robbie, Will Smith, and Charlize Theron.

"I want to say a massive thank you for the People's Choice Award, it's absolutely fantastic. You guys are the greatest, thank you everyone who voted, who got involved, all the fans, for their support for this film, everyone for watching the movie. We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I'm forever in your debt. It was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had on set and we're gonna try make another couple more for you."

Released back in April, the first Extraction emerged as a huge hit for the streaming giant, with writer and Avengers: Endgame's director Joe Russo quickly confirming that a follow-up had been greenlit. The sequel is set to be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, who of course also produced the first movie. Production will be done under their AGBO banner, who are also currently looking to bring back director Sam Hargrave to helm Extraction 2 along with lead star Chris Hemsworth.

The first Extraction follows Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

While nothing is yet known about the direction of the Netflix sequel, Joe Russo has already been discussing his plans, stating that they are not yet sure whether to move the story or forward, or take a look back with a prequel. "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo said earlier this year. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Russo has even doubled down on the idea of both a sequel and prequel, as well as assuring audiences that Extraction 2 will up the already high stakes. "I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

With Hemsworth now seemingly confirming several Extraction movies in the franchise's future, it's very possible that Russo could not decide whether to go forwards or backwards and so has instead decided to do both. An official release date for the Extraction sequel is yet to be announced. This comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account.