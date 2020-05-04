Extraction may very well get either a prequel or a sequel at Netflix. The action flick starring Chris Hemsworth debuted on Netflix less than two weeks ago but has already become one of the streaming service's most successful movie debuts ever. With that, a follow-up seems likely. Now, director Sam Hargrave and writer/producer Joe Russo have teased what that might entail.

Warning: mild spoilers ahead for Extraction. During a recent interview, Sam Hargrave, who made his feature directorial debut with Extraction, explained that the ambiguous ending of the movie left the door open for a return of Tyler Rake. While it wasn't discussed on set, the idea of a continuation has since come up. Here's what Hargrave had to say about it.

"There's a lot of potential; it's so interesting. And again, the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there's a lot of ways you can go. You can go forwards or backwards. Either way you look on the timeline are very interesting stories. It wasn't something [discussed] on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel, because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, 'Oh, this could be...'. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about."

The question is, would this be a sequel or a prequel? Both options seem to be on the table. Should a prequel move forward, Sam Hargrave presented some possible details. Namely, it would possibly explore the relationship between Ovi and Tyler, in addition to looking at David Harbour's Gaspar a bit more closely.

"We thought it was necessary in that moment, to justify the use of deadly force by Ovi (Jaiswal), to put Rake (Hemsworth) in a compromised position where his life was in danger. It did come up; we discussed how is [Gaspar] gonna beat [Tyler Rake]. We discussed it and our backstory is that those two guys, and, spoiler alert, who knows whether there could be prequels or sequels could possibly go if Netflix likes the movie, but their backstory is these guys trained together and they spent a lot of time together in the military and even outside of that, in private military sector, and their skills would be matched but they just went in different directions. Harbour['s character] 'went native,' you might say. He found a life in Bangladesh and stayed there and Rake kept going down that [other] path. But their skillset, if you matched them up, they're kind of evenly matched. So, to make up for the fact that Rake has been doing [this work] consistently and Harbour['s character] has not, we made sure that Chris had enough damage, if he was beaten down enough, we'd believe that Harbour had the skills to take him down."

David Harbour had a relatively small role in the movie, but made an impact. Joe Russo, who penned the screenplay, also discussed Gaspar a bit and says he enjoyed the chemistry between Harbour and Chris Hemsworth. Because of that, he likes the idea of a prequel.

"I thought their chemistry was fantastic in the film. I think Harbour's amazing. He's a scene-stealer. [A prequel] is a great idea. I think it would be interesting, you know, we traditionally go forward in franchises, but what if you went backwards? That would be an interesting concept to explore."

For now, there is nothing official to report but Joe Russo likes the idea of making a follow-up. He says preliminary conversations have taken place, though nothing has been firmed up. For Russo, it's all about whether or not the right idea comes along that makes sense.

"It would be exciting at hell to go back to work on a second film in that series. We've had the preliminary conversations. The question is: Does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Does Chris want to tell that story? There's still a lot of work to be done."

Chris Hemsworth recently thanked fans for the outpouring of support and also lightly teased the possibility of a return to the character. Even if Extraction 2 does get the green light, it would likely be a while before it happens, as Hemsworth has Thor: Love and Thunder to get through first. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.