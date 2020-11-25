Extraction was an instant hit for Netflix earlier this year, with a sequel being quickly greenlit in order to continue the adventures of Chris Hemsworth's burly one-man army. During a recent interview, Joe and Anthony Russo discussed working on Extraction 2 and revealed when they hoped principal photography would begin on the action sequel.

"Yeah we're still working on two. We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done."

While the pair fail to give anything away about the follow-up, everyone involved in the production is clearly very excited to get right back into the thick of it, with the Russo's planning to start filming in 2021. Released back in April, Extraction quickly became a massive hit for the streaming giant. The sequel is set to be produced once again by Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, under their AGBO banner with the pair also looking to bring back director Sam Hargrave to helm Extraction 2.

The first Extraction follows Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

Hemsworth, who is also set to return for the upcoming sequel, recently teased several follow-ups in the Extraction franchise saying, "We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I'm forever in your debt. It was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had on set and we're gonna try make another couple more for you."

While nothing is yet known about the direction of the Netflix sequel, Joe Russo has previously hinted at what they are planning. It seems that they cannot decide whether to move the story forwards or backwards and in fact may end up doing both. "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo said earlier this year. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Russo has since further teased his work on the script, doubling down on the idea of both a sequel and prequel. "I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So, it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

While we await Extraction 2, the Russo Brothers have been keeping very busy, producing the action-thriller Mosul for Netflix, and directing Tom Holland in the upcoming crime drama Cherry which is due for release in theaters on February 26, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.