It has been just over a week since release, and the Chris Hemsworth-led actioner Extraction has proven to be a massive hit for Netflix, having garnered the highest premiere numbers for an original movie ever seen on the streaming service. So, it should come as no surprise that Extraction 2 has now been greenlit, with Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo once again penning the script.

The follow-up is set to be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, who of course also produced the first movie. Production will be done under their AGBO banner, who are also currently looking to bring back director Sam Hargrave to helm the Extraction 2 and bring Hemsworth back to reprise his role as the mercenary with a death wish, Tyler Rake. Though currently, sources are reporting that the streaming service has no plans to sign those deals until the script is complete.

Joe Russo has already been discussing the planned sequel for Extraction, stating that they are not yet sure whether to move the story or forward, or take a look back.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Though there are no signed and sealed deals yet for Hargrave or Hemsworth, Russo is confident that Hargrave will want to return, and with the huge success of the first movie, why wouldn't he? Currently, Russo is focussing on writing the script and trying to work out the story before bringing it to his Marvel leading man. Given Hemsworth's enthusiasm for the project, as well as the love for the large audience that has been pouring out of him via social media, and the fact that he worked with the Russo Brothers several times now, chances are good that he will want to return.

Speaking of the large audience, The Russos believe that these record-breaking Netflix numbers, estimated to be viewed in 90 million households over the past week and a half, comes from the filmmakers' decision to remain authentic and shoot in India, where they first visited during press tours on the Avengers films.

"We were shocked we couldn't think of a significant Western action film that had shot there, and the cultural elements just supercharged the storytelling. It was combustible and compelling to set it in an emerging market like that."

Extraction follows Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. Rake is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

The cast includes David Harbour, Derek Luke, Fay Masterson, Golshifteh Farahani, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal alongside Hemsworth and is available for streaming now on Netflix. This comes to us from Deadline.