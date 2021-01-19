Based on his recent comments, it sounds like Extraction 2 director Sam Hargrave is ready and raring to go on the Netflix action sequel, but with plans for a whole shared universe in the Extraction franchise, how involved does Hargrave hope to be going forward? Well, the man himself has been discussing this very topic recently, with the director excited about the opportunities that will come from an Extraction universe.

"So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don't want to be greedy. There's a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action."

Hargrave has discussed the prospect of a shared Extraction universe in the past, likening the Russo brothers' plans to another shared universe that the directing duo have dabbled in; the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I think Joe and Anthony [Russo], that whole AGBO team, are brilliant in that building upon the Marvel universe aspect where a lot of these films connect and intersect in their journeys with characters," Hargrave said during a CCXP panel last year about extending past Extraction 2. "They're building on that model in the Extraction universe and there is a lot of opportunity to follow characters that people have shown an affinity for and sounds like they want to know more about."

Released back in April, the first Extraction follows Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

Extraction emerged as a huge hit for the streaming giant, with writer and Avengers: Endgame's director Joe Russo quickly confirming that a follow-up had been greenlit. Not content with just direct sequels though, Russo has since revealed that the plan for the series is to spawn spin-offs that will explore both familiar and new characters. "I'm still not gonna commit because I think it's more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters," Russo said of their plans. "So if you're interested in David Harbour's character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie."

So, it sounds like audiences will be seeing a lot more from Extraction, and director Sam Hargrave, in future. This comes to us from Collider.