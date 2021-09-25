Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) Is back! Chris Hemsworth was on hand at Netflix's Tudum fan event on Saturday to break the news. "If you thought our first film pushed the limits, wait until you see what Sam and I have planned for this next installment." Check out the teaser for Extraction 2.

The teaser begins where the original left off, Tyler Rake plunging into the river from the bridge, after being shot in the neck. Tyler Rake has held his breath and his bleeding neck for survival. "Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river," Mahajan says in voiceover, "but by staying submerged in it." Then with using all he's got, he launches himself to the surface! More, please!

The official synopsis reads, "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost ...can still be extracted." Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

For Extraction 2, Sam Hargrave wanted to go above and beyond for the action scenes. "We talked about that extensively. Truthfully, I always walk around my house or walk around town looking for ways to do something fun or different with action. I kind of think as if there's a camera behind my eyes all the time like, 'What would be an interesting way capture this?', 'Oh, that'd be cool.' So I'm always cataloguing and trying to get different, fun ways to capture action and different action set pieces that would be great. Joe and I talked a lot about that, pitched some ideas, bounced them around, and I'm just excited for the challenge."

Chris Hemsworth kept us updated on his progress to get in the ultimate shape for the role. Clearly he's not messing around.

If you need a primer before you dive in, In Extraction we find ourselves "in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, where a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world's most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake, but Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible."

The original action-thriller was written by Joe Russo and was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad,' which he created with Ande Parks, Fernando León González, Eric Skillman and his brother, Anthony Russo.﻿ Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Rudhraksh Jaiswal (The Tenant), Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Derek Luke, Marc Donato, and David Harbour (Stranger Things). It is currently available on Netflix. All I've got to say is, after that little teaser, when are they beginning the shoot for Extraction 3?