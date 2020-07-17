Actor Chris Hemsworth has managed a huge professional win in spite of the global lockdown placing the entertainment industry in dire straits. Hemsworth's Netflix movie Extraction was recently revealed to be the streaming platform's most popular original movie of all time, with over 99 million views. The actor took to Instagram to post an image of the headline, with the following message of gratitude for fans:

"Can't thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest."

Extraction tells the tale of international mercenary Tyler Rake, who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord, Ovi. The story follows Tyler's increasingly desperate attempts to keep Ovi safe while fighting off waves of hitmen, police officers, and the young boy's former bodyguard Saju.

Based on the graphic novel Cuidad, the Netflix was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by former stuntman and action director Sam Hargrave. While the story of Extraction is quite straight-forward, what kept viewers hooked was the relentless and inventive use of stunts and action, including a breathless 12-minute long take that became the most popular sequence in the narrative.

The popularity of Extraction was evident from the time of the movie' release, and a sequel has already been greenlit, which has been hinted to be a prequel of sorts, exploring Tyler's life before he found himself in Bangladesh. The similarity of Extraction to the first John Wick has often been pointed out by fans and even the Russo brothers, and there is the understanding that the film's creators are going to attempt to establish a similar kind of franchise around the character of Tyler Rake as Wick.

While Extraction currently sits at the number one position on Netflix's most-viewed features, Bird Box comes in at number 2 with 89 million+ views. Spenser Confidential landed at the third position with 85 million views, followed by 6 Underground with 83 million, Murder Mystery with 73 million and The Irishman clocking in at 64 million views. Then comes Triple Frontier with 63 million views, The Wrong Missy with 59 million, The Platform with 56 million, and The Perfect Date rounds out the top ten list with 48 million views.

The different types of genres offered by Netflix's top ten most-watched list give an indication of the diversity of viewing habits of the streaming giant. A negative side effect of these results is it becomes difficult to predict which new type of movie or show will be the breakout out hit next. Netflix is forced to throw money randomly at new productions belonging to every possible genre, with the hope that something eventually sticks with audiences and causes the production to go viral.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to start work on the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic where he plays the lead role, in addition to reprising the character of Thor for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.