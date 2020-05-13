The Chris Hemsworth fronted action movie Extraction has been a massive hit for Netflix since its release at the end of last month. The movie involves the Thor star mostly punching, shooting, and fighting his way through proceedings, but every now and again Hemsworth is asked to do something much more difficult, hit himself right in the feels. Well, the actor has now explained how he manages to reach the required emotional level and reveals his technique for crying on cue.

"Any time there's an emotional scene, you've got to try and find some way of connecting to it, or something you can draw upon. Sometimes it may be completely out of the realm of your experience, so you just try and find something else that causes you pain or emotion and draw upon that. I was shooting this film for about three months and was missing my family like crazy. I hadn't seen my kids for weeks and weeks."

"That particular day [of shooting] I was certainly missing them a little extra, and I was able to use some of that. I think for me, it's about letting go in those moments and just trying to allow it organically to surface and not to force it too much. You have to be willing to take a risk and it doesn't always work, that's the truth. You build up your instincts to the best you can."

It's certainly good advice for any aspiring actors, or even just anyone who needs to fake cry on cue for any reason. Chris Hemsworth sounds like he is the kind of actor who reaches into personal experience and emotion in order to bring it out in his characters, rather than, say, use the method of pulling out a nose hair in order to get the tears flowing.

All of Hemsworth's hard work has clearly paid off, with Extraction having become a huge hit on Netflix, smashing records in much the same way that Hemsworth mercenary, Tyler Rake, smashes skulls. Both the Russo Brothers, who acted as producers on the movie, and Hemsworth have been celebrating Extraction's success via social media, and have thanked fans for watching. A deal has already been done to bring a sequel to the streaming service, with Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave both likely to return, with Joe Russo currently working on the script.

Extraction follows a black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose, who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible. The movie was written by Joe Russo, and based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

Extraction stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour alongside Chris Hemsworth. Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix.