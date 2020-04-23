With movie theaters all over the world currently closed, people are turning to streaming services to seek our their cinematic fix. Thankfully, this weekend is bringing us a new movie to watch (and hopefully enjoy), in the form of Netflix's action-thriller Extraction, which brings together a few of the Marvel alumni including Thor: Ragnarok's Chris Hemsworth and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are on producing duty. Well, the reviews are now in, and though far from perfect, Extraction sounds like a decent way to pass the time indoors.

Sean O'Connell over at Cinemablend has given the Netflix original 3.5 stars in his review and could not speak highly enough of the unrelenting action sequences.

"The action in Extraction is relentless, polished, inspired, bone-breaking and raw. Even if the story doesn't hook you, Extraction is worth a screening to sink your teeth into some of the most painful-looking fight sequences available at the moment. Hemsworth administers beatings, and receives beatings. It's an unstoppable barrage of physical agony."

It sounds likes, though the movie may not be a masterpiece, it certainly does enough to entertain action movie fans, with the reviewer reaching for a variety of different adjectives in order to convey how well Extraction does action.

Directed by Sam Hargreave, Extraction follows Hemsworth's black-market mercenary with nothing to lose who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

One of the main talking points surrounding Extraction is the movie's use of the much-loved "one-shot" sequence, which in this case goes on for a full 12 minutes as the camera refuses to blink as Chris Hemsworth works to evade pursuers and simultaneously protect a kid he has rescued from kidnappers. Many critics have praised the sequence as the highlight of the movie, marveling at the creative camera work, with Variety making comparisons to a similar sequence in David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, a project on which Sam Hargrave was the stunt coordinator.

"Here, Hargrave and Hemsworth try to improve upon that accomplishment. They can't, but the attempt is undeniably impressive all the same, as the camera does seemingly impossible tricks as it tracks a high-speed chase through Dhaka..."

Whilst most are complementary of this one specific fight scene, some have pointed out the unoriginality of the rest of the movie, with Screen Crush saying that outside of the one-shot the rest of Extraction is not all that impressive.

"Otherwise, the plot feels like reheated leftovers from a hundred other movies about sullen warriors seeking redemption, and the mood wobbles awkwardly between cautionary tale about the drug trade's brutal cost and fist-pumping action movie full of "cool" fight moves."

For some, despite Extraction being an unashamed action movie, the endless explosions and fight scenes became rather exhausting, with The Wrap describing it as "a lot".

"Two hours of this is a lot, even with a few stops for character development. As good as Hargrave is at staging and shooting action, you eventually reach a point of diminishing returns in a film built around fistfights and automatic weaponry."

So, while Extraction might not be the greatest movie of all time, it certainly sounds like a fulfilling enough way to kill a few hours, with TV Guide summing it up best...

"A Muscly Chris Hemsworth Kills Tons of People and That's It, That's the Movie."

Sounds perfect. Extraction will be released on Friday on the Netflix official streaming app.