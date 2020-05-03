With no box office to speak of sans the few dollars trickling in from various Drive-In Theaters sprinkled across the country, Chris Hemworth's Netflix movie Extraction is the number one new release in the country. The action adventure has proven to be a major hit, and has broken some records for the popular streaming platform. Ever grateful, Chris Hemsworth jumped on Instagram to thank all of his fans worldwide.

"Hey, what's up guys, I hope you're doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you've made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind blowing."

This is the second week of release for Extraction. The movie made its worldwide debut on April 24, streaming exclusively on Netflix. It makes sense that Extraction would be Netflix's biggest movie yet, as it comes from the driving force behind the biggest box office smash hit of all time.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo produced the hard hitting thriller, which was directed by Sam Hargrave. This team knows a thing or two about making hit movies. And at a time when theaters around the globe are closed, movie lovers definitely need something new to watch. Which has helped the action adventure's success.

As we head into May this weekend, we're without any summer movies, as this is traditionally the start of the season. Marvel's Black Widow was supposed to open on Friday. So everyone is grateful to have Extraction, which feels like a big summer tentpole. Netflix confirmed on May 1 that the Chris Hemsworth vehicle was poised to be the streamer's biggest movie premiere of all time, with the movie streaming in over 90 million homes.

Like the success Netflix saw with the docuseries Tiger King, their content is benefitting from the mass amounts of Americans forced to stay at home. In addressing the fans that made Extraction such a hit, Chris Hemsworth had this to say about a possible sequel, as the movie does end rather ambitiously.