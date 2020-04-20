The world is used to seeing Chris Hemsworth as a superhero. But as much as actors try to do their own stunts nowadays, the truly death-defying stuff is still handled by stunt professionals. Actor Chris Hemsworth recently underlined this fact when he posted behind-the-scenes footage from a hair-raising stunt featured in his upcoming Netflix movie, Extraction, with the following description.

"Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Guess it's obvious by now this movie's pretty stunt-heavy. That might even be the understatement of the century. Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it's truly incredible to see, truly painful to see actually! The movie wouldn't have been possible without these guys and I'm beyond grateful @bobbydazzler84."

The video, which has garnered more than ten million views in less than a day, is less than a minute long. It starts with a close up of Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, looking uncharacteristically nervous and mouthing 'Please don't die' into the camera while shaking his head fearfully.

We soon understand the reason for his concern, as the camera pans around, and we see a shot of an alleyway filled up with the film's crew, bustling traffic, and a single truck parked in the middle of the road. The next second, two stuntmen tumble off the roof of a building, smash into the top side of the truck, and crash land on the mats laid out on the ground to break their fall.

Jumping right next to them is a cameraman attached to a rig and filming the entire shot from up close. One can only hope the camera captured the required footage on the first try because it seems like the kind of stunt that can end very badly if performed too many times.

The Extraction trailer has already confirmed that the movie will feature some very heavy-duty action scenes, which is unsurprising considering the talent behind the movie. The Russo Brothers are producing the feature, who in the past have made the MCU's best action film till date, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Taking on directing duties is fist-time director Sam Hargrave, who was a stunt coordinator on major action films like Captain America: Civil War, and Atomic Blonde. Apart from Hemsworth, a number of international actors are joining the cast, including Bollywood's Manoj Bajpai, Randeep Hooda, Iran's Golshifteh Farahani, and David Harbour.

Netflix original movie Extraction tells the tale of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary played by Hemsworth. An assignment in Dhaka, Bangladesh, turns sideways when the boy he is supposed to be protecting turns out to be the son of an international drug lord, forcing Rake and the boy, played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal, to go on the run while being hunted by criminals and police forces alike. Production on the movie was completed before the lockdown, and the film will be available to stream on Netflix on the 24th of April.