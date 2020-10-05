After a few stumbles along the way, Chris Hemsworth finally scored his first big non-MCU hit with Netflix's action-adventure film Extraction. The Sam Hargrave-directed feature was an immediate hit with fans, shooting to the top of the streaming giant's most-watched lists. Now, Extraction has been nominated in a number of categories at the 2020 People's Choice Awards. Hemsworth took to Instagram to thank fans for making the nominations possible.

"Nominations for People's Choice Awards came out today and extraction and myself received a number of nominations . Best movie of 2020, best action movie 2020, Male movie star 2020, Action movie star 2020. Many many thanks to all of your for the support!"

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Andre Parks, Extraction tells the tale of international black market mercenary Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth. A military-trained operative with a painful past involving the death of a love one, Rake finds his latest assignment in Bangladesh has been beset by complications when he is tasked with bringing to safety the kidnapped son of a third-world drug lord named Ovi, played by newcomer Rudraksh Jaiswal.

Between keeping the child safe from the cartels and the corrupt local police force, Tyler finds himself becoming unwillingly emotionally involved with the well-being of Ovi. The simple premise of the film allows for Hargrave, who cut his teeth as one of Hollywood's premier stuntmen, to mount one elaborately spectacular action scene after another involving extended chase and fight sequences. Fans loved the gritty, raw take on the age-old action hero trope of the lone wolf protagonist mowing down armies of henchmen. In his video post, Hemsworth reiterated how grateful he was for the manner in which audiences have supported Extraction.

"The People's Choice Awards nominations came out today and myself and Extraction got a number of nominations so thank you so much for your support for this film. As you know, it was Netflix's biggest film of all time and none of it was possible without all of you guys. The People's Choice Awards are the most special for me because it is the vote of the fans, the voice of the people. We'd all be unemployed without you. So thank you, thank you, thank you."

More than a few people have pointed out the similarities in the storyline and main characters of Extraction and John Wick. Considering the latter is one of Hollywood's most lucrative action franchises, Netflix has wasted no time in setting Extraction up as the start of a series as well, with the script for a sequel currently being written. The streaming giant was also clearly impressed with Hemsworth, enough to cast him in their upcoming sci-fi movie Spearhead, alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, Extraction features an international cast consisting of Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Derek Luke, Marc Donato, and David Harbour. The film is currently available on Netflix.