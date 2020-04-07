Netflix has released the first trailer for Extraction. This one, on paper, has a whole lot going for it. For one, it's one of few new blockbuster-level releases viewers will be able to watch this month, as movie theaters all around the country remain closed. It also features Chris Hemsworth in the lead. To top it all off, he's reunited with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, who are producing the original thriller. And, based on this first trailer, this could certainly be something to look forward to this month.

The trailer opens up with Chris Hemsworth doing some intense cliff diving/meditation before some of the action kicks in. We get the sense that Hemsworth has something of a death wish. We then get to the heart of the matter, which sees this man having to rescue the son of a drug lord, who was kidnapped by a rival drug lord. Things escalate, to say the very least of it, and Hemsworth is left trying to fight off impossible odds to keep this kid safe. This does seem to lay everything out on the table, seemingly not leaving much up to the imagination, but it's an impressive trailer. Lots of action. Real stakes.

New Netflix original Extraction centers on a hardened mercenary's mission, which becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son. The cast also includes Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Derek Luke and Golshifteh Farahani. Taking to Twitter, Chris Hemsworth expressed his excitement in sharing the trailer, especially at this moment in time, given what's going on in the world.

"So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for Extraction with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home."

This trailer arrives after an Extraction poster proved to be quite popular after it was unveiled. Netflix has been ramping up its work with A-list filmmakers in the past few years and this is a huge example of that. The Russo brothers, coming off of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have been busy producing a number of high-profile projects. In this case, Joe Russo wrote the screenplay and is producing alongside his brother, Anthony Russo. Re-teaming them with Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, makes this an impressive package deal.

Sam Hargrave, a longtime stunt coordinator who has worked on quite a few massive blockbusters in his day, including Captain America: Civil War with the Russo brothers, is making his feature directorial debut. Hargrave also worked on Atomic Blonde, The Hunger Games series and Suicide Squad, as well as a few other MCU titles like Thor: Ragnarok. So he knows his way around a big movie. Extraction is set to arrive on April 24 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for EXTRACTION with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home. April 24th on @NETFLIX. https://t.co/dmwlSSIOVn — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 7, 2020