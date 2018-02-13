Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is bringing in a legend. For the first time ever, Metallica frontman James Hetfield is going to act in a live-action movie. He is playing a cop in old friend Joe Berlinger's Ted Bundy biopic, which is headlined by Zac Efron in the lead role. The official Metallica Instagram page announced the news. They offered this about James' role in the movie.

"No rest for the wicked here as James spent a few of his days between tour dates in front of the camera once again for Academy-award nominated director @joeberlingerfilms as he filmed scenes for Joe's upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The movie follows the relationship between notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins, who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes."

The post went onto reveal exactly whom Hetfield would be playing in the movie. He's taking on the role of the first police officer to her arrest Ted Bundy on the suspicion of murder. The original Instagram post goes onto say this about James' participation in the thrilling biopic.

"James will be playing Officer Bob Hayward, a Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car but wisely suspecting much worse. While James has played himself in other films and television productions, this will be his first dramatic role taking on a different character."

Any good Metallica fan knows that Joe Berlinger and James Hatfield have worked together in the past. Berlinger, who is primarily a documentary filmmaker, directed the band's epic expose Some Kind of Monster back in 2004. Now, they are reuniting on the set of Extremely Wicked.

"'Tallica fans all know Joe Berlinger as the director and producer our very own "Some Kind of Monster" along with the late Bruce Sinofsky in 2004. There is not a release date for "Extremely Wicked..." yet, but we'll keep you updated here. And in the meantime, @papa_het_ is back out on the road as we hit the stage in Bologna, Italy tonight."

This will be James Hetfield's first live-action role, but he has stepped in to play a number of characters on a few animated shows over the years. Most recently he's played Wolfgang in the Skylanders Academy Netflix series, he appeared as himself on American Dad! as well as The Simpsons, and he voiced a number of characters alongside other metal icon Mike Patton in Adult Swim's Metalocalypse. He also provided his voice to Disney's Dave the Barbarian. But in terms of getting in front of the camera to show what he's got, Extremely Wicked marks the start of what could become a burgeoning film career for the longtime musician. You can take a look at Metallica's Instagram post here.