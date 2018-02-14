Zac Efron and James Hetfield are not two names that many would've ever thought they'd see together, never mind them acting in a movie together. But here we are in 2018 with the Metallica front man in a behind-the-scenes image from Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile alongside Efron and director Joe Berlinger. It was first announced yesterday that Hetfield was joining the cast of the Ted Bundy biopic in his first-ever dramatic acting role. Hetfield worked with Berlinger once before, but that was for the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster.

The new image from the set of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile features James Hetfield as police officer Bob Hayward and Zac Efron's Ted Bundy. In real-life, officer Hayward was the first person to arrest Bundy after he rightfully had suspicions that he was up to more than just burglary in 1975. It's pretty interesting to see Hetfield clean shaven with his tattoos on his hands covered up. It's also pretty weird to see him without a trusty Gibson guitar in his hands while dressed as a cop as well.

Metallica are in the middle of their Hard Wired to Self-Destruct World Tour and James Hetfield took a break from performing on stage to jump in front of a camera on the set of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile with director Joe Berlinger. The two previously worked together on the 2004 documentary, Some Kind of Monster, which showed Metallica going through some huge changes as a band. Hetfield went to rehab and long-time bassist Jason Newsted left the band while the they struggled to record the St. Anger record. There was plenty of drama in the documentary, but as previously noted, this will be James Hetfield's first dramatic role.

Earlier this year, we were shown the first image of Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Some of Efron's fan base was a little shocked to learn that the actor and former teen heartthrob had signed on to play the notorious serial killer, but that's all a part of the plan. Ted Bundy was an unassuming man who was even said to be charming, which is perfect for Efron and a good casting decision to make Bundy come off as a likeable character from the start.

There's no word on how long it will be before Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile hits theaters, but it could be as early as the end of the year. As for James Hetfield, he jumped right back on tour with Metallica in Europe, continuing the massive world tour that the band is currently on. You can check out the first image of Hetfield as officer Bob Hayward below, along with the official announcement of the musician's involvement in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, courtesy of Lambgoat's Twitter account.