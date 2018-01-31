Production has been under way for the past few weeks on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and today we not only have new photos of Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, but a new cast member has come aboard as well. The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has joined the cast, while new photos have surfaced from the set, featuring Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, and Lily Collins as Bundy's longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. These photos mark the first time we've seen Lily Collins on the set, and with filming just getting started, it very well may not be the last.

Jim Parsons has been set to play Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor in the 1979 trial that convicted Ted Bundy (Zac Efron). Ted Bundy was convicted of murdering two sorority sisters from the Chi Omega sorority house in Tallahassee, Florida. Jim Parsons joins a cast that includes Kaya Scodelario as Carole Anne Boone, the woman Ted Bundy married while serving time on Death Row, and John Malkovich playing Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over his 1979 trial. The cast also includes Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Grace Victoria Cox and Kevin McClatchy.

After he was convicted of murder, Ted Bundy confessed to a total of 30 murders, in a span between 1974 and 1979, although many in law enforcement believe there are numerous more killings that he did commit, but did not confess to. Published estimates believe that the serial killer may have actually killed upwards of 100 people, with Bundy often making comments in interviews that suggested he killed many more, including a 1980 interview where he hinted that for every murder that was "publicized," there may be one that was not.

Joe Berlinger, best known for documentary films like Paradise Lost and the concert film Metallica: Through the Never, is directing from a script by Michael Werwie. Voltage Pictures and COTA Entertainment are producing the project, along with Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett of Zac Efron's production company, Ninjas Runnin' Wild. Ara Keshishian, Nicolas Chartier and Michael Costigan are also producing through Voltage and COTA. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile doesn't have a studio home as of yet, and no release date has been set. The true story adaptation certainly has enough talent involved, so it wouldn't be surprising if it found a studio home soon.

While Jim Parsons is best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, the actor has been branching out to the big screen more and more as of late. The actor had a key supporting role in last year's Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures, and he will next be seen on the big screen in A Kid Like Jake, alongside Claire Danes, Priyanka Chopra and his Hidden Figures co-star Octavia Spencer. You can read more on this casting at The Wrap, and take a look at the latest set photos below.

