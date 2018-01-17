Our first look at Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy has arrived the day before shooting is set to begin on Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Efron decided to give a sneak peek to his fans before he fully transforms into one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. Efron has come a long way since his days in High School Musical, but his upcoming portrayal of Ted Bundy should hammer the last nail into the teenie bop coffin for the actor.

Zac Efron took to Instagram to introduce us to "Ted," and while you can't see much from the black and white behind-the-scenes photo, you can tell how excited the actor is for this role. Efron's Ted Bundy is seen posing for his mug shot in the new picture promoting Extremely Wicked. When asked about the role, the actor recently revealed that the role is going to be a challenge for him. He had this to say.

"Ted Bundy is going to be a challenge. I think it's going to be different and it's going to be fun. I'm super stoked,"

In addition to Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked also stars Lily Collins and John Malkovich. Michael Werwie wrote the script for the movie, which is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Ted Bundy's longtime girlfriend. Kloepfer went years denying the accusations against the serial killer, but ultimately turned him in to the police. Only nearing his execution, when Bundy began talking about his extensive and heinous murders, did Kloepfer, and the rest of the world, learn the true scope of his numerous crimes.

Since Zac Efron posted the picture on his Instagram account, many of his long-time fans had some interesting thoughts in the comment section. One commenter said, "Omg if this movie doesn't make it big I'm done. He's literally playing one of the most famous serial killers," which is strange, but whatever. A lot of the comments focus on how sexy Efron is as Ted Bundy, which is again, pretty strange. There's a lot of "yasss" and "omg" going on as well. Finally, another commenter said, "after some creepy zooming in on his face I reckon that he has the expression down."

Zac Efron and his fans are definitely excited to see him play serial killer Ted Bundy. The role, as Efron said, is a challenge, but he's been out broadening his acting palette for the last handful of years and this role could end up being a breakout performance for the young actor. We'll just have to wait and see. But for now, he looks the part, according to his millions of fans who are really stoked to see their teen heartthrob get all dark and killer-like. You can check out the first picture of Ted Bundy from Extremely Wicked below, taken from Zac Efron's Instagram account.