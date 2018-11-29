The Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile has released the first two official images of Zac Efron as the notorious murderer. The biopic will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, with Efron posting his version of Bundy on social media to celebrate the Sundance announcement. Efron wasn't the actor that many had in mind when the project first kicked off production, but he looks quite good as the serial killer, who charmed his way into his victim's lives.

The first official image of Zac Efron as Ted Bundy from Extremely Wicked features the actor wielding a large knife to cut a child's birthday cake. It's a pretty sinister image and the perfect way to announce the Sundance Film Festival premiere. The annual festival runs from January 24th through February 3rd next year, and while a specific date has not been revealed, it will premiere sometime at the end of January. The premiere date will more than likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Extremely Wicked is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, who was Ted Bundy's longtime girlfriend. Though she later turned him into the police, she didn't realize that he was a murderer while they were dating. It was only after she started to find weird items around her house and his apartment that she started to become suspicious. After a few nights of not returning home, she saw a police sketch, which prompted her to contact authorities. Bundy never hurt Kloepfer during the relationship, but he did threaten her a few times.

According to those who knew Ted Bundy, he was a charming and good looking man. There weren't any outward signs that he would turn out to be a serial killer, rapist, and necrophile, though he did have some pretty bad trust issues. It looks like Extremely Wicked will tell the charming story of Bundy, leading up to his gruesome acts. Bundy has only confessed to killing thirty women, but it's believed that the actual number is much higher than that. He received three life sentences in two different trials and was executed on January 24th, 1989 at the age of 42-years old.

Before he was sentenced, Ted Bundy was able to successfully escape prison twice. The first time, he left the courthouse and was loose in the mountains of Colorado for six days. Bundy later came up with a plan to escape the prison with a hacksaw, which he did and traveled to Chicago. The prison wasn't even aware that he was gone for 24 hours. Extremely Wicked should make for a pretty crazy story, and it will be interesting to see how Zac Efron is accepted as the serial killer. While we wait to see for ourselves, you can check out the first official image from the movie below, thanks to the Film Stage Twitter account.