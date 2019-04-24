Zac Efron admits he had to be careful while making the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Netflix is getting ready to debut the movie and Efron spoke about his experiences at the London red carpet premiere and reveals it was hard to leave the character on the set some days. Many were puzzled when it was announced that teen heartthrob Efron was taking on the role of Bundy, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 30 women, but the early impressions have been heaping a lot of praise on the actor.

Extremely Wicked has already been criticized for glamorizing Ted Bundy, but Zac Efron and director Joe Berlinger, who also directed Netflix's four-part documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, don't believe that's the case at all. However, that doesn't mean it was an easy role for Efron to slip into and live in. He explains.

"You have to be careful for your own emotions, your own safety. This is a movie that I didn't go too method, I was able to compartmentalize myself and leave him on set, in the jail cell - most days."

When asked about the mental toll playing Ted Bundy in the movie took, Zac Efron said, "That was put to the test for this one." The actor also noted it was hard to separate himself from the character at certain points in the production, which seems scary. "It was almost impossible. I would like to say I did that successfully, but I couldn't," says Efron. Thankfully, the experience is behind him at the moment and he can celebrate having gone through the experience to show another side of the infamous serial killer.

Extremely Wicked director Joe Berlinger says Zac Efron was the only actor he could see playing Ted Bundy in the biopic, which Efron says is "a compliment and also kind of weird." The actor almost did not take the role at first and had to be persuaded by Berlinger. The director says Efron eventually agreed because the movie isn't about glorifying the heinous acts Bundy committed, it's telling another story, which highlights just how evil and twisted the man really was. Efron had this to say.

"I wasn't interested in playing a serial killer. I'm not in the business of glamourizing such a horrendous person or his acts... But there is something unique about the way going into the psyche of Ted and his longtime girlfriend Liz, it's a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer, cliché, body count gets higher and higher and 'oh the guy you always knew did it (film). It was what it was like to be there on the day."

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premieres May 3rd on Netflix. So far, the early responses to the biopic have been positive. Zac Efron looks intense in the trailers and one can easily see why Joe Berlinger wanted the young actor to take on the role so bad. Efron has the charming looks like Ted Bundy did and he was able to use them and his personality to nearly get away with murder. Obviously, Efron isn't a serial killer, but he has the good looks and magnetic personality down. This news was first reported by Yahoo U.K.