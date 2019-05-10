Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are set to star alongside one another in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. This project has been set up at Fox Searchlight, one of the Fox divisions that Disney decided to keep up and running, even after the merger. This is one of the first projects to enter development under that banner since the merger was completed and it's got some A-list stars to help get the ball rolling in the right direction.

According to a new report, both Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield have signed on for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. The story will chronicle the once popular TV Christian duo of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who rose to fame in the 70s and 80s before everything derailed. Garfield is set to lay Jim and Chastain will play the titular Tammy Faye. The Big Sick director Michael Showalter is on board to helm the movie.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye will chronicle the rise and fall of the iconic Christian duo. The two hosted a popular religious TV series called The PTL Club, with PTL standing for "Praise the Lord" or "People That Love." They eventually created the largest religious broadcasting network together, and even opened a religious theme park during their heyday in the 70s and 80s before everything came crashing down. Tammy Faye Bakker was both adored and reviled in her time and was known for her signature eyelashes. Hence, the name. Eventually, financial woes and a sexual scandal sent everything up in flames. Needless to say, this is potentially ripe for a big screen telling.

It's hard to think of two performers better suited for something like this. Jessica Chastain has been one of the most in-demand actresses for the better part of the last decade and things don't seem to be slowing down for her at all. This year alone she's got IT: Chapter Two and Dark Phoenix on the horizon, as well as a slew of other projects at various stages of development. Andrew Garfield, meanwhile, has made fascinating choices ever since departing the role of Spider-Man several years back. He's asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with in front of the camera in movies such as Hacksaw Ridge, The Social Network and the recently released Under the Silver Lake.

Michael Showalter earned a ton of acclaim for his work on The Big Sick, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He recently finished shooting a new movie called The Lovebirds and this looks like it could be his next project. In addition to starring, Jessica Chastain will produce the movie via her Freckle Films production company. Abe Sylvia (Nurse Jackie, Dead to Me) penned the screenplay. The documentary that serves as the bases for the biopic was directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. The Eyes of Tammy Faye does not yet have a release date set. This news was first reported by Variety.