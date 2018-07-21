San Diego Comic-Con is one of the biggest cosplaying days of the year, with many people traveling from all over the world to strut their stuff. We've already seen the awesome Iron Spider costume from Infinity War, a rad Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy, and you can pretty much throw a rock and hit a Batman or Wonder Woman. However, Justice League star Ezra Miller put them all to shame when he showed up to Hall H for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald panel dressed as a sexy version of Nintendo character Toadette.

Warner Bros. brought out the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to promote the upcoming Harry Potter spin-off at Comic-Con. Johnny Depp delivered a speech in full Gellert Grindelwald costume and makeup. However, the crowd packed into Hall H could not keep their eyes off of Ezra Miller's sexy Toadette cosplay, which pretty much looked like pink lingerie, thigh highs, and a giant pink and white mushroom hat.

Social media instantly went wild, but it wasn't until everything really calmed down in San Diego that people were able to fully appreciate what Ezra Miller pulled off. How does one upstage Johnny Depp? As it turns out, that's not all that hard to do when you can pull off a sexy Toadette cosplay costume. You can check out some pictures of the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald panel below and see just how awesome he looks when compared to the rest of the cast who were dressed in their boring, vanilla clothing. We all know who the real fantastic beast at the panel was.

At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Ezra Miller showed up for the Justice League panel dressed like what looked like Manga character Edward Elric with a long red cape and a blonde wig. He's shown up in other years dressed in robes that looked like he was from Lord of the Rings as well. Miller clearly likes to take his Comic-Con experience to the next level while giving fans something to talk about. It's refreshing to see a superhero that doesn't take himself too seriously in the world of DC.

Now that San Diego Comic-Con is beginning to wind down, it's safe to say that Ezra Miller wins for the best cosplay of 2018. Who else would show up to one of the biggest panels of the day dressed as a sexy version of Nintendo's Toadette? Seriously, just take a look at some of the images below to grasp the reality of the situation of him standing next to everybody dressed in their normal clothing as his giant pink and white mushroom hat towers a foot higher than everybody else's' head. While there was no news about the Flash movie at today's Warner Bros. panel, Ezra Miller still brought the flash.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present Ezra Miller pic.twitter.com/AvRATmf9YH — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) July 21, 2018