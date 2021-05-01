Despite being the main lead of the Fast & Furious franchise ever since it began in 2001, not a lot of backstory is known about Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel's drag-racing, goon-bashing main character. But that seems set to change. The upcoming Fast & Furious 9 will see Dom grapple with family issues thanks to the return of his vengeful younger brother Jakob. In an interview with EW, Diesel explained that F9 will do a deep dive into Dom's past, including tying into 2001's The Fast and the Furious.

"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special. Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."

Jakob will be played by John Cena, and the wrestler-turned-action star has previously declared that his character is the biggest threat Dom and his crew have ever faced. Also in the mix is Cipher, a cyber-terrorist and criminal mastermind played by Charlize Theron, who is nursing a long-standing grudge against Dom.

That's a lot of personal drama for the Fast and Furious crew to deal with in one movie. Fortunately, Fast and Furious 10 and 11 have already been confirmed. In a recent interview, Justin Lin, who directed F9, confirmed that the complete story between Dom, Jakob, and Cipher will be spread out over the three movies.

"Usually, when we started, part of our philosophy was that a sequel's not a given so let's do whatever we can and really service this chapter, and it worked really well. But I think coming back, and I think for the last ten years, I've been talking to Vin on the subject of the end of the saga. It was just something we discussed, and I have to say coming back, this is the first time I've allowed myself to say, 'Okay, well let's talk about it as the final chapter.' And we knew that the real estate was going to expand past one film. So it's been very liberating to work and really allow ourselves to think that way."

Diesel seems to concur with Lin, telling EW about kicking things up a notch with the sequel to F9, adding "Just wait for 10. Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. The film arrives in theaters on June 25. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.