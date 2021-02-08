The Fast and Furious family is back in the newly released F9 Super Bowl trailer. The footage teases multiple surprises, including the return of dame Helen Mirren, who will be a lot more fast and a lot more furious this time around, with the Oscar winner shown getting behind the wheel and putting the pedal to the metal.

First introduced in 2017's The Fate of the Furious, Mirren will once again reprise her role as Magdalene Shaw, matriarch of the Shaw clan, with the actress having also appeared in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside action movie heavy-hitters Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. Mirren has wanted to driver since the very beginning, revealing in 2017 that she "almost went down on my knees. Not quite. But I went down on my metaphorical knees to Vin and to everyone. I always... I just wanted to be in one of those movies." While she has been a part of the franchise for the last few installments, Mirren has yet to delve into the action, an opportunity she will no doubt relish in Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Diesel has previously revealed that Helen Mirren will join the vehicular chaos in a more direct way in F9, with the actor saying, "Without giving away any spoilers... You know what, I'm going to give you a spoiler: Yes, she gets to drive. It's so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek."

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. in the absence of The Rock, F9 has filled their WWE legends quota by adding John Cena as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto. Fast and Furious 9 is expected to be the first movie in one last trilogy that will wrap up the long-running franchise.

The highly anticipated sequel has now been delayed several times amid the ongoing global situation, with talk recently turning to possible further delays and even a potential streaming release. Vin Disel though is committed to a traditional, theatrical release, with the actor recently stating, "I'm so committed to the theatrical experience. Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."

F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021 after facing several delays from an original April 2019 release date. You can see Helen Mirren behind the wheel in the new trailer over at The Fast Saga.