If ever a movie franchise was designed solely around making the wildest fantasies of a ten-year-old playing with a box of Hot Wheels come true, it would be the Fast & Furious series. Each new installment in the series tries to one-up the past films with newer and more epic stunts. Justin Lin, who is directing the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, also known as F9, recently revealed on Twitter the insane amount of preparation that went into executing a four-second shot.

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world! pic.twitter.com/QK4wNYvAhE — Justin Lin (@justinlin) February 7, 2021

The latest trailer for F9 shows that all the money and resources that went into making the movie's action sequences pop have been well worth the effort. The trailer features many scenes of over-the-top awesomeness that will leave fans screaming for joy and the general laws of physics scratching their heads in bafflement.

Of course, aside from the stunts, F9 will continue with its enduring theme of Family with a capital F, and how it's the most important thing in the world. Only this time, the theme gets turned on its head with the addition of John Cena to the cast in the role of Jakob, younger brother to Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), who wants to kill his big bro and all his allies and is described as a master thief, assassin, and a high-performance driver.

The new trailer has confirmed that Jakob will not be working alone, but will be teaming up with Cipher, a cyber-terrorist played by Charlize Theron, an old nemesis of Dom and his team. In a previous interview, Diesel had confirmed that while the trailers for F9 show some impressive scenes, they merely scratch the surface of what the movie contains.

"You see a lot in the trailer, but you haven't seen anything yet - and that's exciting. It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to. There's so much more, and I'm most excited about people who want to be surprised and want not to know, want not to have all the secrets revealed of this chapter, but want to just go in and enjoy where we've all come to."

As of now, F9 is on track for a release in May 2021. Hopefully, the movie will be able to keep its date with fans all over the world this time around and not face yet another delay. Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Cardi B. The film arrives in theaters on May 28.