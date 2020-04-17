Breaks came to a screeching halt and hearts broke all over the world when it was announced that the upcoming action movie and the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 would be delayed an entire year. Moved from the original release date of May 22 all the way to a safer date of April 2, 2021, lots of fans of the high-octane movie series are understandably disappointed. One person who has managed to find a silver lining to the situation though is Fast and Furious family member Tyrese Gibson, who took to social media to let everyone that the delay is for the best.

"It was all a Dream #F9 set in the UK movie pushed a year but honestly we're happy about it cause the last thing we would want to do is put anyone's health at risk while supporting our franchise!!!! The good thing is that 2021 will mark the 20 year anniversary of "Fast" Gods timing is everything here's my early cheers to 20years!!!!"

Speaking on behalf of himself and the Fast Saga family, Gibson mentioned that, while the long delay may well be a bit disheartening, the move to 2021 is kind of a good thing in a way due to the fact that it pushes Fast & Furious 9 into the time frame to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's start way back in 2001. So, not only is there the obvious health and safety angle, but it also makes the release even more of an event than it was already going to be, marking the impressive milestone with a bang. Or, more likely, a series of bangs if the previous movies are anything to go by.

Tyrese Gibson has been an active participant in the action franchise since his debut in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, alongside the late Paul Walker. Having gone through all of the major changes in the franchise that has seen Vin Diesel and his crew go from stealing televisions from lorries all the way to world-saving secret agents, Gibson is no doubt just as excited for the anniversary as the die-hard fans are.

Fast 9 picks up after the events of 2017's The Fate of the Furious, with Dominic Toretto and his family having to face Dominic's forsaken younger brother Jakob, a highly-skilled deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

The movie is being directed by Justin Lin and has been written by Daniel Casey. Fast 9 brings back several staple cast members including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron and will also introduce WWE star John Cena as Dom's brother Jakob.

For now, there is plenty of time to watch the entire Fast and Furious saga in the correct order as a refresher course for F9's new April 2, 2021 release date. This comes to us courtesy of Tyrese Gibson's official Instagram account.