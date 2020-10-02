Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed once again. The long-awaited sequel will now open in theaters on May 28th, 2021, which is Memorial Day Weekend. The news comes after MGM and Universal made the decision to push No Time to Die from November of this year to April 2021. Both movies should have already come and gone from theaters, but the public health crisis prevented that from happening. Like No Time to Die, the studio is aiming for a worldwide theatrical release instead of taking the streaming or VOD route.

With Fast and Furious 9 and No Time to Die getting pushed further back into 2021, we may end up seeing other studios following that trend. Movie theaters are still largely closed, especially in major markets like New York and Los Angeles, which are still being hit hard by the public health crisis. Theaters that have managed to open their doors safely still are not seeing business pick up due to the public health crisis and the lack of new movies in theaters.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet made the decision to open in theaters and Warner Bros. is paying the price. The movie has made just over $284 million worldwide, with only $41 million coming from the domestic box office. MGM and Universal, along with all of the other major studios, have been watching the movie closely, and they don't like what they see. So, Fast and Furious 9 and No Time to Die will wait until it's safer for people to go sit in a movie theater and enjoy a movie, while pumping some much-needed money back into theater chains.

Fast and Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz. They are joined by Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren. Michael Rooker, John Cena, Cardi B, and Finn Cole. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson decided to sit this installment out in order to concentrate on Hobbs and Shaw, which was a big hit at the box office last year. The defection caused some inner strife amongst the cast, but things seem to be back on track right now, which bodes well for the future of the franchise.

It has been rumored that F9 will take the cast to space for a few years now, but Michelle Rodriguez pretty much confirmed it in a recent interview. The whole space element is something that fans have been waiting years to see, and they're going to have to wait nearly a year longer to see it. With that being said, there is still a very real chance that the movie could end up getting delayed again, along with all of the other major movies that are currently stuck in a holding pattern. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with Fast and Furious 9. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed until Memorial Day weekend 2021.