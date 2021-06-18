F9 star Vin Diesel is seemingly on board with a prequel exploring the mysterious early years of Dominic Toretto. While he does play coy with regards to a prequel project actually being greenlit, the action star refuses to rule out the overall plan to have the adventures of Dom continuing beyond the Fast and Furious saga.

"I will say that there is nothing that is off the table," Vin Diesel teased when asked about a possible prequel.

The Fast and Furious saga will finally come to an end with the eleventh, that's right eleventh, movie in the franchise, something which Diesel confirmed recently. The actor revealed that the final two movies in the series could be released in 2023 and 2024 saying, "Every story deserves its ending." Despite this, it has already been confirmed that the franchise will continue in the form of spin-offs, with a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw already planned, as well as an untitled women-fronted outing, which is reportedly being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

For now, Dom is reuniting with his beloved family for F9, which picks up after the events of The Fate of the Furious. F9 finds Dominic Toretto and his family forced to face Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. Director Justin Lin returns to helm the ninth installemt, and also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. The supporting cast finds several familiar faces return, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Dom's life has changed significantly throughout the long-running action franchise since its beginning way back in 2001's The Fast and the Furious. Dom began the movie series as a racer who stole a few DVD players on the side, who now works for the government, pulling off various Mission: Impossible style exploits, as well as having a master assassin for a brother. A Dominic Toretto prequel would certainly have a lot to explore in an attempt to somehow bridge this gap.

With the last few movies in the Fast and Furious saga reaching a billion-dollar box office, audiences are clearly still enamoured with the mindless thrills and explosive action, making a Dominic Toretto prequel a distinct possibility, especially with F9 introducing us to flashbacks from his childhood and exploring the character's backstory more than has ever been done before.

F9 was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2019 but has been delayed several times amid the ongoing global situation. F9 is now set to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, having already been released in several international markets including Hong Kong and South Korea back in May this year. The movie has grossed over $270 million worldwide so far, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Vulture.