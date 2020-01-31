The Fast & Furious 9 live concert and trailer drop is happening right now. The Road to F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop Event in Miami Friday, January 31, 2020 can be seen in the following video. Featuring musical performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris.

Universal Pictures is holding a massive Road to F9 Concert and Trailer drop event that will lead up to the release of the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer. The event is taking place in Miami, with the cast and a number of major musical acts dropping in to get the party started. Luckily, fans don't need to be in Miami to take in the festivities as the event is being live-streamed, and you can watch it right now.

Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris are all scheduled to perform at the event, with members of the cast on hand to debut the F9 trailer. Universal has been building this event up all week, with Vin Diesel, who once again returns as Dominic Toretto, also helping to get the hype train moving in the right direction.

A series of F9 character posters and motion posters were shared leading up to the concert. Undoubtedly, this is a massive showing for a movie, especially considering that this is merely leading up to a trailer drop. But this is a big franchise, one of the biggest on the planet, and Universal is pulling out all the stops.

The Fast & Furious franchise started somewhat humbly back in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, which was, more or less, a remake of Point Break, only centered around street racing. But following the release of the third entry, Tokyo Drift, things took a bit of a turn. With Fast & Furious, director Justin Lin, who returns to the franchise for F9, took things in a different direction. It became more of a group-driven, global heist series. Fast Five, which brought in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Luke Hobbs, is when it cemented itself as a movie series that was much more than just street racers stealing things.

Fast & Furious 9 sees the return of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. John Cena and Michael Rooker serve as new additions to the series. Brewster, who plays Dom's sister Mia, sat out for The Fate of The Furious, but returns for the ninth installment. Given that Mia is married to Brian O'Connor, the character played by the late Paul Walker, it will be interesting to see how she's brought back into the fold.

Counting last year's rather successful spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the series has grossed more than $5.9 billion at the global box office. That makes it one of the most successful franchises in history. Universal also has plans for at least one more main entry, as well as other spin-offs. F9 is set to hit theaters on May 22.This is coming direct from the F9 Fast Saga Youtube Channel.