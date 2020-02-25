Fast & Furious 9 will soon come exploding into theaters, but until then we have been given a brand spanking new poster to feast our eyes on. Released by headline star Vin Diesel via social media, the poster gives us a nice, big close-up of Diesel's character Dominic Toretto seemingly leaning over one of the cars he will be driving into action come the movie's release.

The poster comes with a caption from Vin Diesel himself, that much like poster, gives nothing away about the upcoming F9.

"Your creativity inspires..."

The poster showcases Dominic Toretto whilst he is working on a car. The image gives a lot of attention to the famous cross necklace that is always hanging around his neck. That chain and pendant have been all over the majority of the marketing for the movie, and though audiences will be aware of its significance, we have yet to see how it comes into play in F9.

What we do know is that while family remains one of the core themes of the series as a whole, F9 looks to be making things even more personal for Dom and his pals in the ninth installment. Of course, the Fast and Furious franchise is not looking to transform into a drama, with trailers promising a large dose of the kind of ludicrous action that fans have come to expect.

Vin Diesel has discussed these recently, giving us a few details of the crazy ways in which they are achieved.

"For some stunts, they basically put a car at the end of an apparatus and spin you around and make you throw up. It's one of the tools needed to do some of the crazier stunts."

Returning director Justin Lin has also discussed the stunts that have been accomplished for the Fast saga, saying that he is happy that his crew is so devoted to bring the best out of each and every shot.

"I feel lucky, we have the best people in the world. Any idea that comes into my head, I share with them in a room and I see this kind of blank stare which I know is a good sign, because that means we're gonna go figure out how to do it."

F9 finds Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Finn Cole, and John Cena as Jakob. F9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020. This comes to us from Vin Diesel's official Instagram account.