Amid the ongoing delays thanks to the ongoing global situation, Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena has been hyping the upcoming action movie as much as possible. As well as delaying the continued adventures of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his high-octane family, the current circumstances have also led to global theater closures, with audiences concerned about ever returning to once again bask in the light of the silver screen. Well, while promoting the imminent new issue of Total Film, Cena declares that Fast & Furious 9 "is definitely a reason to go to the cinema." So, if fans were ever in doubt, it sounds like Cena is ready to set things straight.

Been ready see this project come to audiences since I first stepped on set. Hope you’re as excited as we are! A new interview for @totalfilm hits UK newsstands THIS Friday, January 8th. #Fast9#F9pic.twitter.com/N8YiSw7MYU — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 4, 2021

The quote from John Cena appears on the cover, which Cena has shared along with the above caption. No doubt that the wrestler-turned-actor, along with the rest of the cast and crew, are hoping that by the time the movie is released things will have at least begun to return to normality, ready for F9 to light up the big screen once more with explosions and car chases that push the boundaries of believability.

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. However, they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

Aside from asserting that F9 is worth the risk of returning to movie theaters, Cena has previously provided some insight into the direction of the action sequel, explaining how the extended legacy of the series will be paid off in a few ways in the new movie. "Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase because they've been making these movies for twenty years," he said. "It's been a legacy project. And the newest installment - everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

Fans have been forced to wait a while for F9 with delays pushing the movie back a year. F9 was initially supposed to open in theaters back in May 2020 but is now scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021. With so much waiting, fans of the franchise will no doubt be more than ready to return to theaters. This comes to us from John Cena's official Twitter account.