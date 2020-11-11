Fast & Furious 9, or F9 as it's officially titled, is finally near completion according to director Justin Lin. The filmmaker took to social media to share an image behind-the-scenes at a sound mix screening and announce that the mix is now finished, thanking his cast and crew for working tirelessly through such difficult times.

#F9 mix officially finished!

Huge thank you to the best crew the world for working through such unprecedented times flawlessly. pic.twitter.com/maOncvJ11M — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2020

Since the sound mix is one of the last things to be completed on such a VFX heavy blockbuster such as F9, this would suggest that the movie is now ready, or at least very nearly ready, for showing on the big screen. While there will no doubt be some finishing touches still to be made to the effects and larger set pieces, Justin Lin can now take his foot off the accelerator. Not for too long though, as he still has Fast and Furious 10 to think about.

F9 picks up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, with danger always lurking just over the horizon, his peace is very short-lived. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

Cena himself recently offered some insight into what audiences can expect from F9, teasing that the extended legacy of the series will be paid off in a few ways in the newest installment. "Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase because they've been making these movies for twenty years," he said earlier this year. "It's been a legacy project. And the newest installment - everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

There have been rumors and wild fan theories for years that the increasingly ridiculous franchise will eventually make the leap into outer space, with Michelle Rodriguez seemingly providing confirmation of some incoming interstellar craziness in a recent interview. "Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out?" Rodriguez replied when asked if her character Letty gets to join Ludacris in space. "See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

F9 has faced several delays due to the ongoing global situation and was recently pushed back yet again to May 28th next year. Director Justin Lin will be back to direct both the tenth and eleventh installments in the saga, no matter how long it takes. This comes to us courtesy of Justin Lin's official Twitter account