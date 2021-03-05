In the latest episode of release date reshuffle, the highly anticipated Fast and Furious sequel, Fast & Furious 9, has now been moved to June 25, a date that puts it head-to-head with comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This has left audiences in something of a quandary, with fans of both franchises taking to social media to debate which one is more worth a trip to the cinema.

F9 vs. Venom 2? Come on. I live my life a quarter-mile at a time, not sure what everybody else is doing. — Jon Lindemann (@MrDiamondJ) March 5, 2021

Of course, while some are confident that F9 will win this particular race, others are equally as sure that the return of Venom will easily dominate.

Venom 2 getting ready to destroy F9 at the box office pic.twitter.com/WDALpRWSXF — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDoctorX11) March 4, 2021

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 will pick up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, danger is never too far away, always lurking just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom. While it sounds a lot like business as usual for Dom and his beloved family, it's clearly something that some movie goers cannot wait to see.

FF9 100% my roommate has never seen any and right now I'm currently showing him the series he loves how crazy stupid fun these movies are, cant wait to see what he thinks once we get to F5 — Ricky Rodriguez (@ricky_llr) March 4, 2021

In fact, the allure of F9 in comparison to Venom 2 is even enough to convince the rare few who have never once filled their eyeballs with a Fast and Furious movie.

I have never seen a single FF movie much to @netflixnswill's chagrin, but I'd watch F9 six times before I waste a moment watching Venom 2. #FastAndFurious#Venom2https://t.co/tfL7vH5UJu — Follow @livestream4cure (@NikolisKitchen) March 4, 2021

Many of those backing Venom: Let There Be Carnage consider it tantamount to an insult that there are people out there who think F9 will be better than the Sony sequel.

Anyone who thinks F9 is gonna be better than Venom 2 is delusional https://t.co/mRL31nzfMY — Brock (@lethalprotxctor) March 4, 2021

The first Venom introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock, who is unwittingly merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities and a real temper. The two share a peculiar bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes an inspiring cross-species bromance for the ages. Director Andy Serkis' upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will bring back Woody Harrelson, who appeared very briefly in a Venom post-credits scene as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady. A psychotic serial killer who has been incarcerated for some time, the movie will find Kasady obtain his own alien symbiote, and together they will become the evil supervillain known as Carnage.

Sadly for Venom fans, reports have already claimed that the movie is "poised to change." Something which would no doubt leave many fuming.

When people say F9 will be better than Venom 2 https://t.co/ghKWsAREbi — Messiah Turpin (@MessiahTurpin) March 5, 2021

While these two armies battle it out though, there are the lucky ones in the middle, who are just excited to have two huge blockbusters open on the same day. Perhaps even a little too excited...

Venom 2 & F9 the same day?! oh my.. pic.twitter.com/q43Wdpjx9U — MJ (@velascoamj) March 5, 2021

Whichever side you fall down on, one fan has arguably found the simplest solution to this impossible problem.

Probably neither — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) March 4, 2021

With both movies staring each other down, we'll just have to wait and see whether Venom: Let There Be Carnage will yield to the sound of revving engines from F9. For now, both F9 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are due to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The news of F9 changing release date was initially reported by Variety.

Venom 2 hands down I can what for f9 to hit tv. https://t.co/hjGsav9LP1 — Constantine (@XSlevenKelevraX) March 5, 2021

Morning = F9



Night = Venom 2



No problem 👍 https://t.co/cdbEUC1Tfi — 𝑴𝒓𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖇𝖎 (@SebastianCHebi2) March 4, 2021

Venom 2 and F9 are now coming out the same fucking weekend? pic.twitter.com/mfQxF0qpBa — Marctimus PRIME (@MarcLew51070861) March 5, 2021

I’ve never seen any of the Fast & Furious films, but I have seen Venom & it’s was terrible. So, I guess F9 by default. — Crap_Locker (@Crap_Locker) March 4, 2021

It's ridiculous that the movie based on a comic book about a cognitive symbiote that attaches itself to someone and gives that person super powers is the more realistic of the two movies. — Brad Stromberg (@BradAStromberg1) March 4, 2021

damn venom 2 and f9 coming out on the same day, that would be an incredible double feature — antifa lockheart (@beanjamin___) March 5, 2021