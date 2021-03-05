In the latest episode of release date reshuffle, the highly anticipated Fast and Furious sequel, Fast & Furious 9, has now been moved to June 25, a date that puts it head-to-head with comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This has left audiences in something of a quandary, with fans of both franchises taking to social media to debate which one is more worth a trip to the cinema.
Of course, while some are confident that F9 will win this particular race, others are equally as sure that the return of Venom will easily dominate.
Directed by Justin Lin, F9 will pick up with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. Of course, danger is never too far away, always lurking just over their peaceful horizon, and this time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. The Fast and Furious family must join forces once again to stop a world-shattering plot led by Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom. While it sounds a lot like business as usual for Dom and his beloved family, it's clearly something that some movie goers cannot wait to see.
In fact, the allure of F9 in comparison to Venom 2 is even enough to convince the rare few who have never once filled their eyeballs with a Fast and Furious movie.
Many of those backing Venom: Let There Be Carnage consider it tantamount to an insult that there are people out there who think F9 will be better than the Sony sequel.
The first Venom introduced audiences to Tom Hardy's crusading journalist Eddie Brock, who is unwittingly merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities and a real temper. The two share a peculiar bond, but over the course of the movie, this becomes an inspiring cross-species bromance for the ages. Director Andy Serkis' upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will bring back Woody Harrelson, who appeared very briefly in a Venom post-credits scene as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady. A psychotic serial killer who has been incarcerated for some time, the movie will find Kasady obtain his own alien symbiote, and together they will become the evil supervillain known as Carnage.
Sadly for Venom fans, reports have already claimed that the movie is "poised to change." Something which would no doubt leave many fuming.
While these two armies battle it out though, there are the lucky ones in the middle, who are just excited to have two huge blockbusters open on the same day. Perhaps even a little too excited...
Whichever side you fall down on, one fan has arguably found the simplest solution to this impossible problem.
With both movies staring each other down, we'll just have to wait and see whether Venom: Let There Be Carnage will yield to the sound of revving engines from F9. For now, both F9 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are due to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The news of F9 changing release date was initially reported by Variety.