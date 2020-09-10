Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed that Fast & Furious 9 will go to outer space. Ludacris previously teased the idea back in July, but would neither confirm nor deny that it actually takes place in the highly anticipated movie. Regardless, the space rumors surrounding the Fast & Furious franchise have been swirling around for years now. Chris Morgan has written every movie in the franchise since Tokyo Drift in 2006, and he recently said this when asked about the possible space elements in F9, "Nothing's out of the question. Absolutely nothing. It just has to be cool and it has to be good. You know, that's the thing."

Now, Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed that F9 goes to space in a new interview. The actress was asked if her character Letty gets to join Ludacris in space, which seemed to catch her off guard. "Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!" F9 was supposed to open in theaters back in May, but was delayed due to the public health crisis.

When addressing the question, Michelle Rodriguez claims that her character does not get to go to space in F9. "I'm not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one," Rodriguez said. "Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product." It sounds like space in the Fast & Furious franchise might be a boys only club, at least this time around.

Ludacris pretty much confirmed the F9 space rumors back in July, which was meant with mixed reactions from fans. However, where do you go when you've pretty much done everything over the course of the previous 8 installments? Space is apparently the place, though we're going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez are alluding to.

F9 is currently still set to open in theaters on April 21, 2021. The production was one of the first to bail on its original release date in favor of waiting for the public health crisis to run its course. In addition, it has given the creative team more time to work on the post-production process, which means this could be one of the best movies in the Fast & Furious franchise from a technical standpoint. Like all of the space talk, we'll just have to wait and see where the story goes. You can check out the interview with Michelle Rodriguez above, thanks to the Sirius XM YouTube channel.