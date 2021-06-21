Cardi B. opened up about her new Fast & Furious 9 role as Leysa, saying, "Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role... And I'm like, it's freaking Fast and Furious, get me there, put me on a plane. I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman. She's just that b***h." Today, we have a look at the rapper-turned-actor with a new sneak peek at F9.

Roll out the red carpet for the newest member of the Fast fam, @iamcardib. THIS $H!T IS REAL! #F9pic.twitter.com/J7QhtkpPyx — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) June 15, 2021

Cardi B, recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, will be joining the FF family, including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson. F9: The Fast Saga﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ centers around Cipher enlisting the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. The rapper, come actor says, "Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope, he makes me feel so comfortable that I'm just so excited." She added, teasing the following.

"Leysa is such a badass. I got little tricks up my sleeves for you motherf*****s."

Cardi B admits she hasn't seen F9: The Fast Saga. "I can't wait to watch Fast and Furious 9. I haven't seen my scenes yet! That's the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I'm sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD! Can I get a ALL THE TIME? !!!!"

Cardi B played a Bronx-born stripper named Diamond in Hustlers (2019), a Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu project. The film chronicles the viral New York Magazine article that tells the story of a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. We can expect Ms. B to show us her expanding acting chops as Leysa.

June 2021 marks 20 years since the franchise began when Los Angeles police officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) must decide where his loyalty really lies when he becomes enamored with the street racing world he has been sent undercover to destroy. Justin Lin, who directed the franchise reboot Fast & furious, has returned as director. He has been at the helm for five of the nine FF franchises films.The official synopsis for the continuing saga from Universal was released earlier this year.

"Dom Toretto is leading {a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena)."

Dom Toretto (Diesel), partner Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and their family of revheads can be seen adventuring in Tokyo, Scotland and London, as well as the US. See you in the theater Friday.