The Fast and Furious franchise is racing back into theaters this June after a prolonged delay. F9 will make its debut on the big screen next month. In anticipation of the ruckus, Universal has dropped a new sneak peek teasing some of the big action set pieces coming our way soon. In this special preview, the women of F9 have come to kick-ass. Watch as they raise the bar. And get an exclusive first listen of Anitta's new original song "Furiosa".

F9 was originally scheduled for worldwide release in April 2019. The film has been met with several delays, first due to the release of Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, and then the release was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. F9 released in both South Korea and Hong Kong on May 19, 2021 and is also scheduled to release in the United States on June 25, 2021.

After the events of The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dom's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

F9 has currently been met with a mixed critical reception. Some critics have called it an entertaining and worthy addition to the series (citing the directing, bigger action scenes, and drama stemming from its theme of family). There have been others who have found the action to be "over-the-top" to the point of absurdity, as well as the plot being preposterous, dense, and overly convoluted. The addition of Cena was singled out for further criticism, while reception to Kang's reappearance as Han was more welcoming but still mixed.

Vin Diesel is Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who has retired and settled down with his wife and his son. Michelle Rodriguez is Letty Ortiz, Dom's wife, and a former criminal and professional street racer. Tyrese Gibson is Roman Pearce, an ex-habitual offender and a member of Dom's team. Chris Bridges is Tej Parker, a mechanic from Miami and a member of Dom's team. John Cena is Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's brother who is working as a master thief, assassin, and a high-performance driver. Jordana Brewster is Mia Toretto, Dom and Jakob's sister and a former member of his team who has settled down with her partner, Brian O'Connor and their two children.

Sung Kang finally returns as Han Lue, a former member of Dom's team who was believed to have been killed. Helen Mirren returns as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, the mother of Dom's former enemies Owen and Deckard, for a quick cameo. .Kurt Russell is once again back as Mr. Nobody, an intelligence operative and the leader of a covert ops team. Finally, we have Charlize Theron as Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist who teams up with Jakob and appears to be the biggest bad of the entire franchise thus far..

Filming took place in Los Angeles, Edinburgh, and London, and also took place in Thailand for the first time, with Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan, and Phuket used as locations. Part of the film was also shot in Tbilisi, Georgia. Filming wrapped on November 11, 2019. Principal Photography took place on June 24, 2019.

Over its five-day international opening weekend, F9 was projected to gross $160-$180 million. It went on to debut to $163 million, the biggest international opening since the pandemic began in March 2020. It also set the pandemic-record for IMAX gross ($14 million), and was the second largest in May international opening despite playing in 26 fewer countries than the current record holder, Captain America: Civil War.

64% of 23 critics gave the film a positive review on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 5.5/10. The site's critics consensus reads: "F9 sends the franchise hurtling further over the top than ever, but director Justin Lin's knack for preposterous set pieces keeps the action humming." Metacritic, which assigned the film a weighted average of 54 out of 100 based on 11 critics, F9 received "mixed or average reviews".

Alonso Duralde summarized the film by writing that "Physics, gravity, and logic in general have long since been thrown out the window, but the jolts of pleasure keep coming." John DeFore said that the feature, "probably sounds like more fun than it is", and concluded his generally negative review by saying that, "Furious 7 was a lot more fun. And, not that anyone cares, but it was more believable as well."

F9 will be followed by a tenth installment. In October 2020, it was revealed that the series will conclude with a tenth and an eleventh installment, with the cast set to return for both.