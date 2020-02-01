Yesterday we got the big F9 trailer drop, along with some character posters earlier in the week that showed off the main cast. Fans of the franchise were shocked to see Sung Kang's Han Lue featured in the latest footage. With so many installments, the Fast and Furious franchise is trying its best to keep fans engaged, which means bringing back a character many assumed was no longer with us. It seems to have worked since Han is basically all anybody can talk about currently.

The Fast & Furious 9 Twitter account recently shared a new character poster of Han Lue, with the tagline "Justice Is Coming." It didn't take long to see #JusticeForHan trending on social media. Han seemingly died in Tokyo Drift after a run in with Deckard Shaw, who is now a part of the team. However, it appears that Han is Alive and fans are now seeking justice. It appears that the sequel will dive into what happened to Han after the events of Tokyo Drift.

In a recent interview, Sung Kang spoke about his Fast and Furious 9 return. Obviously, the actor can't reveal much about the details surrounding his character's reappearance, but teases that "everything ties back into the franchise's theme of 'family.'" While that is pretty vague, fans seem to be extremely excited to see the character return. Kang went on and had this to say about the return of Han, as gloriously exhibited in the newest of many Fast and Furious 9 character posters

"We know who and what Han is. And we're older now. This Han is older. The things that we've learned as men in our personal lives, I hope it can transcend on-screen."

With so many installments, Fast and Furious 9 is expected to be the penultimate of the franchise. It is believed that the tenth movie will be the final chapter in the long-running Fast saga, though that has not been confirmed yet. With that being said, there is still the possibility of spin-offs happening, like Hobbs & Shaw. The series is basically set up to never end and Universal will more than likely keep the story going for as long as humanly possible, especially since the franchise has turned into box office gold.

It will be interesting to see how Han is reintroduced in Fast and Furious 9. After so many believed he was dead for so long, fans are going to be looking forward to his return and also looking forward to the questions that his return asks. Sung Kang says, "When Shaw came in and was revealed to be the killer and got invited into the family fold... that's where you went, 'Well, is this character being respected?'"

It appears that the justice aspect is going to be addressed, but Deckard Shaw won't be around this time to meet Han again, though that could all happen for the expected final installment. You can check out the latest Fast and Furious 9 poster featuring Han below, thanks to the F9 Twitter account.