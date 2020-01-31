Surprise, surprise! The F9 trailer, otherwise known as Fast & Furious 9, has dropped and it brought with it one heck of a big reveal. Rather amazingly, and confusingly (more on that in a minute), the end of the trailer reveals that none other than Han, who we first met in The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, is coming back to the franchise. It had been assumed that Han was dead, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Justice for Han is indeed coming.

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer is action-packed, even by Fast & Furious standards, and finally unravels the plot at hand. We find out that John Cena's character is the brother of Vin Diesel's Dom, which makes this something of a family affair. Toward the end of the trailer, Michelle Rodriguez walks into the gang's hideout and reveals she's brought a surprise with her. In walks Han, eating a bag of snacks rather casually, in something of a signature move. Han and Dom share a big hug and we then cut to him back behind the wheel. The trailer ends with a tagline that promises something is coming that fans have been waiting a long time to see.

"Justice is coming."

Han made his debut in Tokyo Drift, the third entry in the series. That also marked the end of the line for Han, but things have been retooled since. It was later revealed that Tokyo Drift actually took place several years ahead in the timeline, which allowed Han to return for Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. In a post-credit scene, it's revealed that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw was the one responsible for Han's death. Or so we thought. As evidenced by this trailer, Han isn't dead after all.

In the years since, fans have been calling for #JusticeForHan. Partially because Shaw became something of an ally in The Fate of the Furious, which was further solidified in last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Franchise writer Chris Morgan promised last year that justice for Han was coming. At the time, it wasn't clear what shape that would take. Now we know. At least to some degree.

F9 centers on Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son Brian. However, a threat emerges that forces Dom to confront the sins of his past in order to save his loved ones. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered, Dom's brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin, who helmed four previous entries in the series, returns to the director's chair for the ninth installment. Cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron also return. F9 is set to hit theaters on May 22 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out Han's return in the trailer for yourself.