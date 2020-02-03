Some new photos from Fast & Furious 9, officially titled F9, have been released online. We recently got a look at the movie's first action-packed trailer, in addition to an F9 Super Bowl commercial. What we've come to learn is that the ninth installment in the action series will be something of a family affair, with Vin Diesel's Dominic Torreto set to face off against his estranged brother, Jakob, played by John Cena. These new photos help set up the showdown.

The first photo sees Jakob and Dom coming face-to-face, staring one another down quite sternly, as we witnessed earlier in the first Fast and Furious 9 trailer. It's not clear where the staredown is taking place, but one can imagine this isn't going to end well. The other photo sees Dom parked on a bustling city street in broad daylight looking up at a building. What precisely he's looking at remains to be seen but the images both seem quite tense. Diesel, in speaking about Fast & Furious 9, had this to say.

"The theme that we've been playing with up until this point has been the family that you create with people from all walks of life, the family that is not blood. What makes the story of Fast 9 so fascinating is how that altruistic concept could neglect the family defined by blood. That's where this story goes."

Indeed, family has been a present theme in this franchise ever since it turned the corner with Fast & Furious and really leaned into the group dynamic. Yet, up until now, nearly two decades into the series run, we've not heard a word about Jakob, even though he now has his own Fast and Furious character poster. What caused them to become estranged? What is bringing them together now, and why will it become violent? John Cena had this to say.

"Jakob is a bit of a loner. In being a bit of a loner, he has to craft all the skills that it takes. He's skilled in performance driving, he's skilled in combat, he's skilled in espionage and covert tactics. You see how the Fast family operates. Each member has a distinct set of skills, and that's why they can make the impossible, possible. Jakob possesses all those skills, which makes him an insurmountable threat."

There are a couple of other big returns coming our way in Fast & Furious 9 as well. For one, Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, will be making her return. She was last seen in Furious 7, but sat out for The Fate of the Furious. We also learned, thanks to the trailer that Sung Kang will be making his unlikely return as Han. Tokyo Drift very much made it seem like Han had died at the hands of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. It appears there is a lot more to the story.

In addition to the photos, Vin Diesel recently shared the cover of the new issue of Total FIlm, which features Dom, Letty and Mia. Justin Lin, who helmed four previous entries in the series, returns to the director's chair. F9 is set to hit theaters on May 22. Be sure to check out the photos for yourself below. This news comes to us via Games Radar.

