We got a brand new F9 trailer today, otherwise known as Fast & Furious 9. It looks to (somehow) be bigger and full of more ridiculous action than anything that has come before it in the franchise. And that is truly saying something at this point. To illustrate that, the end of the trailer teases something fans have been suggesting for quite some time; a trip to outer space. In a car no less. Indeed, it appears that Tyrese Gibson's Roman and Ludacris' Tej will be going where no member of the Fast Family has gone before.

The trailer contains a whole lot and there is much to process. John Cena as Dom's brother. The return of Han. Powerful magnets ripping cars off the road during an especially destructive action sequence. But it's near the very end of the trailer that things get downright bonkers. We see Tej and Roman in a cockpit, in what appear to be makeshift spacesuits. Tej is applying some duct tape to his, which Roman remarks on. We then see that they are in what can only be described as a rocket car on top of an aircraft. They are then dropped from the aircraft, the rockets light up and they are heading skyward.

While we don't actually see the duo go to space, that seems to be the implication. At the very least, they're heading to the upper atmosphere, or something along those lines. This is an idea that has been floated for several years. It cropped up around the time the Fast & Furious movies started to expand into outlandish action sequences, becoming a global action franchise rather than simple street racing movies. Ludacris seemed to have let this detail slip in an interview some time back. Michelle Rodriguez, who once again returns as Letty, also, more or less, confirmed it last year as well after her co-star initially let it slip.

As for the plot, Fast & Furious 9 centers on Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. He and Letty are living quietly off the grid with their son, little Brian. Danger, unfortunately for them, is waiting just around the corner. Dom must confront the sins of his past as this new threat emerges in order to save the ones he loves the most. His crew must band together to stop a devious plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered. This also happens to be Dom's long-forgotten brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin, who helmed four previous movies in the series, is back in the director's chair. Lin co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. The cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Cardi B and Charlize Theron. Dwayne Johnson, who we last saw in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, will not be returning for this installment. But he certainly could return in Fast & Furious 10, which is a two-parter that will conclude the main series. F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 25 from Universal Pictures.