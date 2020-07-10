It seems Fast & Furious 9 is going to boldly go where the franchise has never gone before. Ludacris, who is set to reprise his role as Tej in the upcoming sequel, may have hinted strongly that the movie is taking Dom and the gang to space. Yes, though it has joked about and theorized for years, this may finally become a reality.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges was recently a guest on Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham's show on SiriusXM. During the interview, Cunningham began throwing out scenarios for F9 when musing about how the series could continue to top itself at this point. The host brought up the notion of going to space. Ludacris, in response, had this to say.

"I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away."

Julia Cunningham then pressed the issue, betting that space was the right answer. Ludacris covered his mouth, suggesting he had let a secret slip. "I don't know. I don't know what you said," he responded. While that is far from a confirmation, it certainly could be taken as a strong hint. In any other franchise, this might be harder to believe, but Fast & Furious has come a long way from street racers stealing DVD players from trucks on the freeway.

For what it may be worth, franchise writer Chris Morgan hasn't ruled out the possibility. Just last year, Morgan said he wouldn't "shoot down" the idea, as long as he feels it will be "badass" and "Awesome." Hobbs & Shaw introduced the idea of genetically-enhanced superhumans. How is going to space any less crazy?

We are going to have to wait a while to see if this comes to pass. Universal was originally set to release F9 in theaters back in May. However, with the theater shutdown, the blockbuster was pushed back a full year. Ludacris, weighing in on that, decided to look at the positive side of things.

"That just gives the editors a little more time to perfect it even more. So, now I can only imagine what's going to happen. Hypothetically, if there is a Fast 10 and 11, and you understand the time the creatives, the people who are writing these scripts right now have to make these the best possible sequels of all time, I can't even imagine. That is what I am thinking."

Vin Diesel previously teased that Fast & Furious 10 could be split into two parts, serving as an epic finale to the saga. Universal would, undoubtedly, be on board, as the series has earned $5.9 billion at the global box office to date. Additionally, a female-led spin-off is in the works, as is Hobbs & Shaw 2. The question is, how can any of these movies top going to space? F9 is currently set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.