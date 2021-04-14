Today brings a brand new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, otherwise known as the ninth entry in the Fast & Furious saga. This was one of the many, many big movies that was originally scheduled to hit theaters in 2020. Unfortunately, circumstances dictated that Universal Pictures delay it until this upcoming summer. Now, we have a new, action-packed look at what Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his Fast Family will be getting up to this time around. And it involves some big magnets and even teases a trip to space in a makeshift rocket ship car.

F9 sees Justin Lin once again in the director's chair. Lin, who helmed the third through sixth entries in the series, is largely responsible for turning it into the global billion-dollar blockbuster behemoth that it is today. This time around, the action will take fans from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tbilisi. Daniel Casey and Lin penned the screenplay. Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent serve as producers alongside Lin.

The new trailer is out and we know you have questions for @JustinLin and the cast including @VinDiesel, @MRodOfficial, @Ludacris, and @MissEmmanuel. Join them for a Twitter Spaces conversation at 9AM PT. Ask your questions here for a chance to get them answered when we go live! https://t.co/8w7VZ8rRQf — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) April 14, 2021

Quite a few familiar faces will be joining the party. The cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron are also reprising their roles. Additionally, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B joins the cast as Leysa, Reggaeton artist Ozuna making a cameo. Kang, who plays Han, is particularly important as his character has been presumed dead for quite some time. His resurrection was teased in a previously released trailer.

F9 centers on Dom Toretto, who has been leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son. Yet, danger always lurks just around the corner. In this case, the threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he hopes to save those he loves most. His crew bands together to stop an evil plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: Dom's long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena).

Unlike some smaller movies that were able to be released last year, despite the rough circumstances, Universal couldn't take that chance here. This is a movie that comes with a budget in the $200 million range. Before marketing. No matter how much money can be made with premium VOD or a hybrid release, the studio still stands to make more by waiting for the box office to return to normal. And Godzilla vs. Kong recently showed that we're getting there. We're on track for a real /movies/2021/ summer movie season this year.

Though it had somewhat humble beginnings, the Fast & Furious franchise has gone on to become one of the most successful in history. To date, the main movies, in addition to the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, have grossed more than $5.8 billion worldwide. The main series is set to conclude with Fast & Furious 10, which will be a two-parter. However, further spin-offs, including a female-driven entry, are being planned. F9 hits theaters on June 25 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.