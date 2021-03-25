At present, it is still unclear whether Face/Off stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage will return for Face/Off 2, but director Adam Wingard cannot help but hint that this is what he hopes will happen. He has now strongly hinted that both actors will return, instructing fans to "read between the lines" regarding his recent answers around the issue of whether Travolta and Cage will reprise their respective roles.

"You know, I'm scared to say yes or no to that because we haven't gotten into that phase of it yet, that I don't want to scare anybody off. But again, I will kind of reiterate that this is a definitive sequel to Face/Off, and I wouldn't do the movie if, at any point, it felt like the film wasn't going to be a real, definitive sequel. I know that's not a cool answer, but read between the lines there, you know?"

While Face/Off 2 is still in the very early stages, you don't need to look hard to follow Wingard's advice of reading between the lines. The Godzilla Vs. Kong director is clearly hoping that both John Travolta and Cage will return to the roles of hero and villain Sean Archer and Castor Troy, with the filmmaker sounding very passionate about reviving the franchise in such a way that will continue the story of these characters.

This is far from the first time that Wingard has declared his dedication to making a definitive sequel rather than a reboot, with the director previously saying, "Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off. To me, Face/Off isn't about a procedure or anything like that. It's not about the world that the characters exist in. It's about Sean Archer and it's about Castor Troy. That's what this movie is about. It's the continuation of that story. It's hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga."

Released way back in 1997, the first Face/Off follows Sean Archer (John Travolta), an FBI Agent, who undergoes experimental plastic surgery in order to impersonate his son's killer and sworn enemy, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). While his initial missions goes well, the real trouble begins when Castor awakens from a coma and undergoes the same procedure and begins impersonating Sean.

While the movie ends with Castor Troy seemingly dead and Archer back with his Travolta-lookin' face, this being a wild action movie means there are several ways that Castor (and thus Cage) could be brought back into the fray. Perhaps he wasn't quite as dead as he appeared? Or perhaps wearing Troy's face for so long has rendered Archer damaged, with the hero and villain now residing in the same body?

Wingard has so far described Face/Off 2 as "a family story", but other than this minor detail we currently have no idea of Wingard's approach for the sequel. But his clear adoration for the first movie, and his desire to bring back both John Travolta and Nicolas Cage is sure to fill fans with a palpable excitement. This comes to us from Slashfilm.