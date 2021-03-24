Director Adam Wingard has had his hands full pitting two legendary titans against one another for the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong. The director is due to continue this trend and potentially bring back another duo of legendary titans, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, for an even more epic battle in his mysterious Face/Off 2. Wingard was recently asked whether he believes he can apply any lessons from the former to the latter, with the filmmaker giving away a few details about the sequel along the way.

"They're so different. Godzilla Vs Kong is about two icons pairing off against each other. The Face/Off story that I'm telling is much more of a family story. But I'm sure the experience of making this movie will make Face/Off more of an epic movie. I have the knowledge now of how to make a really big, thrilling movie, which will play into it."

So, it sounds like Adam Wingard has learnt how to craft a big, explosive blockbuster, something which will certainly come in handy should he be planning to continue the action set pieces of the first Face/Off. The filmmaker does however draw a line between his monster movie epic and the action thriller sequel, calling Face/Off 2 "a family story". This is a detail of the sequel that we have not heard before, and it's anyone's guess what this could mean, but the most obvious answer would be that Wingard plans to make Face/Off 2 all about John Travolta's Sean Archer and the Archer family.

This would track with what Wingard revealed of the sequel recently, revealing that Face/Off 2 will be all about the original movie's hero and villain duo, Sean Archer and Castor Troy. "Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off. To me, Face/Off isn't about a procedure or anything like that," he said. "It's not about the world that the characters exist in. It's about Sean Archer and it's about Castor Troy. That's what this movie is about. It's the continuation of that story. It's hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga."

Released in 1997 and directed by action movie maestro John Woo, Face/Off follows Sean Archer (John Travolta), an FBI Agent, who undergoes experimental plastic surgery in order to impersonate his son's killer and sworn enemy, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). While his initial missions goes well, the real trouble begins when Castor awakens from a coma and undergoes the same procedure and begins impersonating Sean. While Wingard has not confirmed whether original stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage are being sought-after to return, his description of the project as a continuation of their story strongly suggests that they will be back, much to the delight of Face\Off fans.

Before we see Travolta and Cage throw down again though, audiences have yet to see the results of Wingard's other movie based around a major confrontation, Godzilla Vs. Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. This comes to us from Variety.