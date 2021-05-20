The plot thickens regarding Face/Off 2 and just what on earth is going on, with a star from the original 1997 action hit unaware whether they're returning or not. Joan Allen, who played Eve Archer, the put-upon wife of John Travolta's Sean Archer, is not only unaware whether her character will be back, but did not even know a sequel was in development.

"I don't know. Actually, you're informing me. I actually hadn't heard that, so I'll have to look into that."

While she has not heard anything about Face/Off 2 thus far, Joan Allen reveals that she would be on board if asked, telling the sequel's director to "Give me a call." When the project was first announced, many had understandably assumed that it would be a reboot of John Woo's face-swapping classic, but director Adam Wingard has since stated that it is a direct sequel, even claiming that original leads John Travolta and Nicolas Cage will return. With Joan Allen unaware that a sequel was even being made, surely some questions need to be answered...

Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard has reiterated several times over the past few months that Face/Off 2 will be a direct sequel, even going so far as to confirm that the movie will be all about the original movie's hero and villain duo, Sean Archer and Castor Troy. "Some people just assume when I say that that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off. To me, Face/Off isn't about a procedure or anything like that. It's not about the world that the characters exist in. It's about Sean Archer and it's about Castor Troy," Wingard said earlier this year. "That's what this movie is about. It's the continuation of that story. It's hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga."

The first Face/Off follows Sean Archer (John Travolta), an FBI Agent, who undergoes experimental plastic surgery in order to impersonate his son's killer and sworn enemy, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). While his initial missions goes well, the real trouble begins when Castor awakens from a coma and undergoes the same procedure and begins impersonating Sean.

No doubt that fans of the first Face/Off are much more excited about a direct sequel as opposed to what would likely end being a lesser reboot, but despite Wingard's assurances, nothing has been confirmed regarding the return of Cage and Travolta. "You know, I'm scared to say yes or no to that because we haven't gotten into that phase of it yet, that I don't want to scare anybody off," Wingard said of the actors being brought back. "But again, I will kind of reiterate that this is a definitive sequel to Face/Off, and I wouldn't do the movie if, at any point, it felt like the film wasn't going to be a real, definitive sequel. I know that's not a cool answer, but read between the lines there, you know?"

How exactly Face/Off 2 will continue the legacy of the first movie remains to be seen, but here's hoping the likes of Travolta, Cage and Joan Allen will eventually get the call. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.