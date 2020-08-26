Hugh Jackman is into doing a Face / Off remake with Ryan Reynolds. He just doesn't want to be in the same room with him. The actor talked about his famous "feud" with Reynolds in a new interview and also talked about what he would like to get his buddy for his upcoming birthday. The X-Men actor went on to say that he feels bad for Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, for having to deal with the public health crisis and her husband at the same time. In other words, the "feud" is still going strong.

Social media has been begging for a Face/Off remake with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for a few years now. When asked about it in a new interview, Jackman liked the idea. However, Jackman has some specific rules that just so happen to keep their feud going. "Is it possible to shoot it where we're never actually together? I'm open to that," admitted Jackman. Who knows, maybe the long-talked about remake will happen now.

As for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming birthday, Hugh Jackman has a rather gross gift idea. The gift idea is an idea that the actor took from his childhood, which he believes would be a perfect gift for Reynolds. As to whether or not he delivers said gift, we'll just have to wait and see. You can read what Jackman had to say about the birthday gift below.

"The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it Ring and Run? Where you go knock on someone's door and run away. So of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighborhood. So you would stamp it out. That's the first thing that came to mind."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been in their public feud for years and they take glee in keeping it going. Reynolds usually seems to be the one to instigate it, but Jackman has been serving up some pretty solid public disses lately. Taking pity on Blake Lively in the middle of an interview is pretty savage, especially since Reynolds more than likely had no idea that Jackman was going to say that.

Hugh Jackman was also able to give an update on his upcoming Broadway revival of Music Man, which has been delayed. The musical was supposed to debut this year, but the public health crisis had other ideas. For now, there are no plans to get together and rehearse, but the actor has been fortunate to be able to rehearse on his own at home. He also noted that his choreographer has been able to see his progress via online chat. You can watch the interview with Hugh Jackman above, thanks to the Sirius XM YouTube channel.