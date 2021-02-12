Robert Pattinson and Tom Hardy have emerged as popular candidates to lead in Face/Off 2, which was recently announced. On Thursday, it was announced that a new Face/Off movie was in the works with Godzilla vs. Kong filmmaker Adam Wingard on board to direct and write the screenplay with Simon Barrett. Wingard and Barrett have since confirmed that the new movie will be a direct sequel to the original as opposed to a complete reboot that reimagines the first Face/Off.

While Face/Off 2 movie will acknowledge the original movie, it seems unlikely that we'd see John Travolta or Nicolas Cage return. The latter's character died and the other has probably since moved on with his life. That doesn't mean that special appearances are out of the question, but it seems more likely that the sequel's story will follow new characters utilizing the same face-swapping technology established in the first movie. The right cast could make or break the sequel, so we can presume that a lot of thought will be going into those decisions.

One of the most popular suggestions on social media was made by Collider's Vinnie Mancuso. Unimpressed with the more comedic ideas thrown out on social media thus far, Mancuso took to Twitter to post an image of The Batman star Robert Pattinson alongside another picture of Venom actor Tom Hardy. With thousands of likes and retweets from fans, the tweet reads, "A lot of people making fun FACE/OFF suggestions but if you want to match the sheer unhinged lunacy of the original, it's these two."

A lot of people making fun FACE/OFF suggestions but if you want to match the sheer unhinged lunacy of the original, it's these two pic.twitter.com/pHWbRcufvW — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) February 11, 2021

"A face off reimagining with these two would be the best movie ever," says one fan response to the suggestion, echoing many others who similarly approve.

Several other suggestions have been made by fans, though they don't seem quite as "serious" as something like Pattinson and Hardy. Other ideas include Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood; Zach Braff and Dax Shepard; John David Washington and Idris Elba; and even Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Based on their years-long "feud," many fans of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds would also love to see the Logan and Deapool stars leading their own Face/Off movie.

Released in 1997, the original Face/Off was directed by John Woo and written by Mike Werb and Michael Colleary. It stars John Travolta as an FBI agent with Nicolas Cage co-starring as his sworn enemy, a murderous terrorist, with the two assuming each other's physical appearance after a secret face-swapping surgery. Despite its bizarre premise, the movie was a big hit at the time, pulling in big money at the box office with both lead actors earning critical praise for their performances as each other.

Time will tell if Pattinson and Hardy will be cast in Face/Off 2, but there are other big projects to look forward to from the actors. Robert is currently filming the superhero movie The Batman which will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Hardy can be seen reprising the role of Eddie Brock in the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it's released later this year on June 25, 2021. The viral tweet of Pattinson and Hardy was originally posted by Vinnie Mancuso on Twitter.