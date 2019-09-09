A Face/Off Reboot is in development at Paramount. Fast and Furious franchise producer Neal Moritz will produce, while Oren Uziel has been tapped to write the script. In addition, original Face/Off producer David Permut will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming project, which does not yet have a director. The studio is looking to remake the movie with a brand-new cast and if it's anything like the original movie, it's going to be pretty bonkers when it ends up making it to the big screen. Hopefully John Travolta and Nicolas Cage can come around for a cameo.

Oren Uziel and Neal Moritz previously worked together on 22 Jump Street and Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog, which is due to hit theaters early next year after a design delay. There is no release date set or a production start, but that will all come down in the next few months, as long as everything goes according to plan. John Travolta and Nicolas Cage starred in the original 1997 version of the movie, which was commercial success.

In the original Face/Off, John Travolta plays an FBI agent and Nicolas Cage plays a terrorist. They are sworn enemies who assume each other's physical appearance. John Woo directed the movie and even though it had a ridiculous premise and some pretty over the top acting, it was still able to become a global success at the box office. Facial transplant surgery placed into an revenge action thriller is all you really need to know if you've never seen the original. That, and it's just really bizarre.

Face/Off was released to strong reviews and ended up earning $245 million at the global box office. The movie ended up becoming the seventh highest grossing movie domestically in 1997 and 14th worldwide. The DVD version of the action thriller was one of the first movies released on the format in October 1998. Since then, the movie has been rereleased several times with different anniversary collections and varying bonus content. Rotten Tomatoes currently has Face/Off with a 92% Fresh Rating and it has gained a cult status lately, mainly due to Nicolas Cage's intense acting.

Nicolas Cage recently talked about his fondness of the movie. "I'm very proud of Face/Off and I think it is one of the best movies I've ever made because of the challenge," said Cage when asked about the movie on its 21st anniversary. Cage continued and talked about the success of working with John Woo and John Travolta. "If we had not hit that bullseye, we all would have probably stopped working because it was a big movie and there was a lot of money on the line," says Cage. Thankfully, they were able to pull off what surely seemed impossible when looking at the initial script. Paramount is looking to repeat that magic with the upcoming remake. News of the Face/Off remake was first reported by Deadline.